EU Commissioner to Shut Down Internet During Unrest?

The EU Digital Commissioner allegedly threatens to shut down free speech in the event of unrest. Are they expecting the riots in France to spread? With open borders and the Left destroying the culture and the economy, unrest is guaranteed.

Perhaps they’re just trying to hide something. What’s coming next?

This would violate human rights.

We haven’t been able to confirm this, and hope this isn’t a serious statement. When there is unrest, that is when you need communication the most.

NEW – EU Digital Commissioner is threatening to shut down social media platforms in the event of social unrest. pic.twitter.com/NnqIw7GaPR — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) July 13, 2023

