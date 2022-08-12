Drugs Kill – Anne Heche Not Expected to Live

Anne Heche, driving while allegedly on a drug-fueled high, crashed her car into a home last Friday. She destroyed the home and everything in it. It will likely cause her death.

Ms. Heche is now on life support, kept alive so she can be an organ donor. The brain injury is so severe that she is not expected to live, and reports indicate that she would soon be removed from life support.

“Unfortunately, due to her accident, Anne Heche suffered a severe anoxic brain injury and remains in a coma, in critical condition. She is not expected to survive,” the statement by her family read. “It has long been her choice to donate her organs, and she is being kept on life support to determine if any are viable.”

Anoxic brain injury occurs when the brain is deprived of oxygen.

She had drugs in her system, and she was being investigated for possibly driving under the influence, police said Thursday.

“In preliminary testing, the blood draw revealed the presence of drugs,” Los Angeles police said in a statement.

Police could not “comment right now on the presence of cocaine, fentanyl or alcohol at this time,” they said Thursday. “That will be determined by the second test.”

“The case is being investigated as felony DUI traffic collision,” the statement said.

THE TENANT WHO LOST EVERYTHING

The tenant of the house Ms. Heche destroyed, Lynne Mishele, took to Instagram Thursday, saying it is “the most insane, traumatic time” since the fiery car crash.

“I’m still recovering and trying to figure out up from down, but I did want to send a huge, huge thank you to everybody from all over the world for the overwhelming amount of love and compassion and generosity and kindness that people have shown over the past week,” Mishele shared in a video on her business account, Creative Organization. Watch:

