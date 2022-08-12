Salmon Rushdie Was Stabbed in the Neck Onstage in New York

Award-winning novelist Salman Rushdie was reportedly stabbed before giving a speech in Chautauqua, New York. This comes as Iranians plotted to kill John Bolton, Mike Pompeo, and Masih Alinejad. Hundreds of dollars exchanged hands.

An Associated Press reporter witnessed a man storm the stage at the Chautauqua Institution and begin punching or stabbing Rushdie as he was introduced. The author was taken or fell to the floor, and the man was restrained.

Rabbi Charles Savenor was among the hundreds of people in the audience. Amid gasps, spectators were ushered out of the outdoor amphitheater.

“This guy ran onto the platform and started pounding on Mr. Rushdie. At first, you’re like, ‘What’s going on?’ And then it became abundantly clear in a few seconds that he was being beaten,” Savenor said. He said the attack lasted about 20 seconds.

Rushdie’s book “The Satanic Verses” has been banned in Iran since 1988, as many Muslims consider it blasphemous. A year later, Iran’s late leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued a fatwa, or edict, calling for Rushdie’s death.

Iran’s Ayatollah put a Fatwa out on him and put about a $3 million bounty on his head. We don’t know who stabbed him or why at this point.

He has been in hiding all these years. The latest report indicates that Mr. Rushdie was stabbed in the neck and was rushed to an area hospital. An AP reporter witnessed it and said Mr. Rushdie was stabbed about 10 to 15 times.

If the Iranians are behind this, the administration must stop trying to reason with them for a nuclear deal.

Salmon Rushdie has been attacked on stage while delivering a lecture in New York. pic.twitter.com/A7RTwFfk8D — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 12, 2022

MORE – The award-winning novelist Salman Rushdie was previously targeted by Islamists after he released the novel The Satanic Verses. — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) August 12, 2022

UPDATE – Rushdie has suffered a "stab wound to the neck, and was transported by helicopter to an area hospital." pic.twitter.com/82rlXQjbYY — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) August 12, 2022

