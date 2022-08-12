Dem Rep. Neal: Dems to Raise Taxes If They Retain Power

Anti-Capitalism Democrat Rep. Richard Neal of Massachusetts indicates the House will increase taxes if they remain in power after the midterms. Tax and spend is all Democrats ever do.

Bloomberg reporter Erik Wasson tweeted that Neal — the chair of the House Ways and Means Committee — said should Democrats retain power in the House. They plan to raise corporate and individual tax rates in 2023.

He says there could be a chance to do fundamental tax reform along lines of last year W&M proposal if election goes Dem way — Erik Wasson (@elwasson) August 12, 2022

Anti-capitalism Democrats are raising taxes through the new Inflation bill created behind closed doors by Sens. Chuck Schumer and Joe Manchin. Most of the spending is on climate and energy welfare. At the same time, they doubled the size of the IRS to include increased enforcement. That will likely be used to hound small and mid-sized businesses. They are probably going after the middle class as they have in the past. All signs point to it, as we have indicated in several articles.

Anti-capitalism depends on the destruction of small businesses, which are the backbone of our capitalist system.

Under the Manchin-Schumer Inflation Act, Americans making less than 10,000 will pay 0.3% more taxes. Everyone gets hit.

Neal is the representative who first requested Donald Trump’s tax returns.

Elon Musk tweeted about the anti-capitalism Democrats’ taxes. He posted a photo of a man in revolutionary garb smirking with the caption, “When the country that revolted over taxes hires 87,000 new IRS agents.

Related