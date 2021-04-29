Drugs pour in through our Biden open Borders, $11 million in 4 incidents









According to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) press release, Office of Field Operations (OFO) officers recently seized hard narcotics in four separate incidents that totaled more than $11 million.

The seizures took place over the course of three days in Laredo, Texas, and resulted in the capture of more than 430 pounds of methamphetamine, 134 pounds of cocaine, 41 pounds of heroin, and 16 pounds of fentanyl.

The first incident occurred on April 19 at the World Trade Bridge. CBP officers discovered 234 packages containing 360 pounds of methamphetamine within a shipment from Mexico. The narcotics had an estimated street value of $7,204,632.

The second seizure occurred on April 20 at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge. Following a canine and non-intrusive imaging system inspection, CBP officers discovered a total of 50 packages containing 71 pounds of methamphetamine within a commercial bus arriving from Mexico with an estimated street value of $1,424,171.

The third incident also occurred on April 20 at the World Trade Bridge and resulted in the discovery of 84 pounds of cocaine, 41 pounds of heroin and 16 pounds of fentanyl within a shipping trailer from Mexico. Combined, the drugs had an estimated street value of $2,046,880.

The fourth seizure occurred once again at the World Trade Bridge on April 21. CBP officers found 20 packages containing nearly 50 pounds of cocaine within a tractor trailer with an estimated street value of $382,500.

