VCU student gov prez calls for murders, theft, rioting, burning, hates whites

The ACLU wrote on Twitter in response:

Taylor’s advocacy work extends to their affiliation with @VAstudentpower. Last summer, we filed a lawsuit against the Virginia State Police & Richmond Police Department on the group’s behalf for violating their constitutional rights to free speech, assembly & protest.

Taylor is a fierce advocate who is making strides for diversity in leadership. They are committed to justice for all and creating lasting change in their community, and we are grateful for their hard work and dedication.

.@TPostMillennial has been trying to reach you for comment regarding your support for Taylor. That person operates an account that calls for murders, celebrated the deadly black nationalist attack on the Capitol & said they wanted Chauvin free in order to burn down the city. https://t.co/kFbluHmVQu — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) April 29, 2021

SHE DID SAY ALL THOSE THINGS

Taylor Marie Maloney, 20, “was championed earlier this month by the ACLU of Virginia for being the ‘first openly transgender and non-binary person’ elected to the position. But social media posts written by the communist activist have since surfaced showing their advocacy for killing cops, rioting, looting, vandalism, and hatred of white people,” the Post Millennial reports.

Some of her comments include: “ur reminder to advocate for klling of kps,” “riot, riot, riot,” and “i hate white people so much its not even funny.”

Taylor told the Post Millennial, “I did say all these things.”

SHE’S A COMMUNIST

She is a communist. Journalist Andy Ngo, who reported the story, pointed out on Twitter that after a black nationalist rammed his vehicle in an attack on the Capitol building, killing one officer, Maloney’s social media comment in response was: “love this we need more of this.”

When a black nationalist launched an attack on the Capitol building, killing one officer, the student body president of Virginia Commonwealth University @VCU responded: “love this we need more of this.” Read my report about violent extremist Taylor Maloney:https://t.co/48GuqfVSw3 pic.twitter.com/KX6s5qSfm6 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) April 27, 2021

Here are archived tweets:

MORE CONFIRMATION

We’ve confirmed one, so we feel strongly about the others. The “officers down 🥳🎉🎊” tweet to a Capitol Hill Police Officer that was brutally murdered in a car ramming- Keep in mind this is the president of #Richmond @VCU @VCUnews student government.https://t.co/nfw3FES2pf — AntifaWatch (@AntifaWatch2) April 24, 2021

TROLL FRIENDS TRIED TO PROTECT HER

That account is suspended, finally.

#Antifa friends of Taylor Marie Maloney are mobilizing online to mass report accounts for sharing my news report exposing her posts calling for murder. https://t.co/48GuqfVSw3 pic.twitter.com/LGrDKDtlUy — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) April 28, 2021

