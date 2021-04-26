Drunk & armed? Dem threatens police with Whitmer (video)









Michigan State Police released bodycam footage on Sunday of an incident involving Democratic state Rep. Jewell Jones. He was charged with driving under the influence, resisting arrest, and weapons possession following a collision last week on Interstate 96 in Fowlerville.

The video shows police tackle a combative Jones to the ground after he physically resisted arrest and threatened to call Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Jones can be heard reminding the officers that he had oversight of their budget as they attempt to put handcuffs on him.

“I don’t give a f— bro, when I call Gretchen [Whitmer] I’ll (sic) need y’all (sic) ID’s badge numbers everything,” Jones says in the footage.

Jones is heard threatening the officers, “It’s not going to be good for you, I’m telling you. I run y’alls budget, bro.”

His blood-alcohol level was — allegedly — twice the legal limit, and a gun was found in his glove compartment.

The report states Jones is now facing multiple charges and a minimum two-year prison sentence.

This took place on April 6th.

