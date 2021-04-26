The Oscars was an anti-police hate fest









The Oscars need to go the way of the minstrel show. Let’s pray this is the last one. NY Post movie critic Johnny Oleksinski said The Oscars gets 1 star. “The night was nearly non-stop drudgery, zero humor, and a format that tried even the most resolute of attention spans.” We call it a hate fest against the police who go out to work every day risking their lives to save some very sorry butts.

After the Oscars cleared out the homeless and sent them back to where you and I live, actress and hostess Regina King said things would have been different at the Oscars if Chauvin had not been convicted of murdering George Floyd.

“I have to be honest, if things had gone differently this week in Minneapolis, I would have traded in my heels for marching boots,” King said.

"But as a mother of a Black son, I know the fear that so many live with, and no amount of fame or fortune changes that." @ReginaKing opened the #Oscars by saying "if things had gone differently this past week in Minneapolis, I might have traded in my heels for marching boots." pic.twitter.com/ruVFruqunv — Mediaite (@Mediaite) April 26, 2021

Continuing the lie that the police are out hunting down and murdering black people, Travon Free, a director of the best live-action short film, “Two Distant Strangers,” gave one of the nastiest and most dishonest anti-police commentaries of the night in his acceptance speech among several anti-police attacks.

“Today the police will kill three people, and tomorrow the police will kill three people, and the day after that the police will kill three people because on average the police in America every day kill three people,” Free said, wearing an outfit with names of shooting victims. “That accounts for about 1,000 people a year. Those people have been disproportionately black people.

“I ask that you please not be indifferent. Please don’t be indifferent to our pain.”

Attacking the police now at the Oscars? This is why people don’t watch anymore. pic.twitter.com/0rKy1Uvp4F — 🇺🇸Maggie VandenBerghe🇺🇸 (@FogCityMidge) April 26, 2021

The National Fraternal Order of Police has issued a statement denouncing a false narrative around police-involved shootings.

“Despite the 10+ million arrests per year & millions of more contacts, some media outlets would have you believe that all police officers do is shoot people,” the police group tweeted. “That couldn’t be further from the truth. Don’t believe the False Narratives being pushed to further an anti-police agenda.”

It is truly a lie. The problem is black on black crime and the disastrous inner-city culture:

