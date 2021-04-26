Monday morning insanity in WOKE USA

By
M. Dowling
-
0
THE SENSITIVE MAN

Here’s a man who is sensitive and in touch with his feelings just as the Left wants. He’s WOKE!

SNOWFLAKISM

And we have nurtured WOKE snowflakes:

OUTSIDE URBAN DECAY

Here’s some urban decay:

SIX SEXES SAYS THE WOKE CONGRESSMAN

A Harvard-educated Dem Rep said there are six sexes, not two, and biological men should be allowed to play women’s sports.

State Rep. James Talarico, a former English teacher with a master’s in education policy, made his pronouncement before the Public Education Committee on a measure to ban transgender athletes from girls’ K-12 scholastic sports, the Washington Times reported.

“The bill seems to think there are two,” Talarico said to Republican Rep. Cole Hefner, the bill’s sponsor.

“The one thing I want us to all be aware of is that modern science obviously recognizes that there are many more than two biological sexes.”

Adding a note of sanity, Beth Stelzer, the president of Save Women’s Sports who testified in favor of the bill, disagreed with the lawmaker’s take on Xs and Ys — citing studies “proving that the male advantage is immutable [in athletics], and there are in fact two sexes. They are dimorphic: XX, XY.”

WOKE FAUCI KOOL-AID DRINKERS

IN CASE YOU MISSED THE WOKE OSCARS

The hypocrites cleared out the homeless, sent them back to where you live:

And a fun video meme:

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply