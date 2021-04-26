Monday morning insanity in WOKE USA

THE SENSITIVE MAN
Here’s a man who is sensitive and in touch with his feelings just as the Left wants. He’s WOKE!
A white Holiday Inn Express worker has a nervous breakdown after he got scolded by a Black customer because of a mistake in the reservation system. pic.twitter.com/KUEyqUSgsM
— Tariq Nasheed 🇺🇸 (@tariqnasheed) April 25, 2021
SNOWFLAKISM
And we have nurtured WOKE snowflakes:
Yes it’s okay to make fun of people. You don’t need my permission.
— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) April 26, 2021
OUTSIDE URBAN DECAY
Here’s some urban decay:
Today at Miami International Airport outside Urban Decay at Gate D14 #BecauseMiami pic.twitter.com/wRnXh8f7dS
— Billy Corben (@BillyCorben) April 25, 2021
SIX SEXES SAYS THE WOKE CONGRESSMAN
A Harvard-educated Dem Rep said there are six sexes, not two, and biological men should be allowed to play women’s sports.
State Rep. James Talarico, a former English teacher with a master’s in education policy, made his pronouncement before the Public Education Committee on a measure to ban transgender athletes from girls’ K-12 scholastic sports, the Washington Times reported.
“The bill seems to think there are two,” Talarico said to Republican Rep. Cole Hefner, the bill’s sponsor.
“The one thing I want us to all be aware of is that modern science obviously recognizes that there are many more than two biological sexes.”
Adding a note of sanity, Beth Stelzer, the president of Save Women’s Sports who testified in favor of the bill, disagreed with the lawmaker’s take on Xs and Ys — citing studies “proving that the male advantage is immutable [in athletics], and there are in fact two sexes. They are dimorphic: XX, XY.”
WOKE FAUCI KOOL-AID DRINKERS
The Fauci cult 🤣 pic.twitter.com/gwisMFZ6sF
— Art TakingBack 🇺🇸 (@ArtValley818_) April 25, 2021
IN CASE YOU MISSED THE WOKE OSCARS
The hypocrites cleared out the homeless, sent them back to where you live:
that is what it is to be a hypocrite Hollywood elite, they are not worth the time of day https://t.co/WBpI7AKjN9
— Robert Emmett (@vmi_emmett) April 26, 2021
And a fun video meme:
And the award for best fake drama goes to… pic.twitter.com/nFLxt52B34
— ilDonaldoTrumpo (@ilDonaldoTrumpo) April 26, 2021