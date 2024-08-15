Drunk Ukrainians Decided to Blow Up Nord Stream with Zelensky’s OK

Volodymyr Zelensky approved the operation with US allies to blow up the Russian Nord Stream Pipeline to Europe. A bunch of drunken Ukrainians decided to blow up Nord Stream, and that’s how it came about.

In May of 2022, a handful of senior Ukrainian military officers and businessmen had gathered to toast their country’s remarkable success in halting the Russian invasion. Buoyed by alcohol and patriotic fervor, somebody suggested a radical next step: destroying Nord Stream.

After all, the twin natural-gas pipelines that carried Russian gas to Europe were providing billions to the Kremlin war machine. What better way to make Vladimir Putin pay for his aggression?

Just over four months later, in the small hours of Sept. 26, Scandinavian seismologists picked up signals indicating an underwater earthquake or volcanic eruption hundreds of miles away, near the Danish island of Bornholm. They were caused by three powerful explosions and the largest-ever recorded release of natural gas, equivalent to the annual CO2 emissions of Denmark.

[…]

Now, for the first time, the outlines of the real story can be told. The Ukrainian operation cost around $300,000, according to people who participated in it. It involved a small rented yacht with a six-member crew, including trained civilian divers. One was a woman, whose presence helped create the illusion they were a group of friends on a pleasure cruise.

“I always laugh when I read media speculation about some huge operation involving secret services, submarines, drones, and satellites,” one officer who was involved in the plot said. “The whole thing was born out of a night of heavy boozing and the iron determination of a handful of people who had the guts to risk their lives for their country.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky initially approved the plan, according to one officer who participated and three people familiar with it. But later, when the CIA learned of it and asked the Ukrainian president to pull the plug, he ordered a halt, those people said.

Via Euro News:

German prosecutors issued the first arrest warrant in their investigation into the undersea explosions in 2022 that damaged the Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea, according to media reports on Wednesday.

German public broadcaster ARD, the daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung and the weekly Die Zeit said in a joint report that federal prosecutors obtained an arrest warrant in June against a Ukrainian national who was believed to have been living, until recently, in Poland.

The reports, which did not cite sources, identified the man as Volodymyr Z and suggested he had recently returned to Ukraine.

[Volodymyr Z, you say? This is beginning to sound like a bad C movie plot. I wonder if they’re looking for a Ukrainian named Joe B?]

[…]

It remains a mystery who was responsible for the sabotage, and investigators have been tight-lipped about their findings so far.

Swedish and Danish authorities closed their investigations in February, leaving the German prosecutors’ case as the sole probe.

If true, the CIA and Biden regime lied to the American public for two years now. I can’t believe that they do that.

This looks like a planted intel story to me. This sounds like a satire from Babylon Bee, but it’s not. They want you to believe this.