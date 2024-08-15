Daily Mail’s Smoking Gun Photo of J.D. Vance

Democrats are getting desperate to damage J.D. Vance. They went back to his high school yearbook and found a photo of him looking confused while girls were facing the urinal in the boy’s bathroom. That’s when the boy’s bathroom was for actual boys.

And, if it’s a boy’s bathroom, where are the tampons?

It’s called a joke! Leftists don’t understand jokes. This was the day when kids joked innocently.

The Daily Mail said they found a photo of JD Vance. They probably found it in a DNC office.

Daily Mail thinks it’s a smoking gun.

The people passing it around are the fake Republicans against Trump.

Is this the best they can do?

DailyMail. com has obtained a photo of JD Vance posing with three female classmates in a boys restroom during his senior year of high school in Ohio. So weird. pic.twitter.com/whpFfDUGtV — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) August 15, 2024