Duckworth says Trump’s killing people, Stelter’s crawling into bed crying, Ellison’s heart’s ripped out

By
M. Dowling
-
4

The socialist Democrats want to paint President Trump as a killer who mishandled the Wuhan Virus crisis. Tammy Duckworth just out and out fake-reported, Brian Stelter crawls into bed crying every night, and Keith Ellison’s heart is barely beating since the president is killing people.

THE DUCKWORTH LIE

Far-left Democrat Senator Tammy Duckworth, a possible running mate for Joe Biden, made a completely false statement about President Trump killing people by not supplying ventilators, which the governors should have ad. She was responding to Trump attacking New York Democrat Governor Andrew Cuomo on Friday.

Trump tweeted: “Cuomo ridiculously wanted ’40 thousand Ventilators’. We gave him a small fraction of that number, and it was plenty. State should have had them in stockpile!”

Duckworth responded, “As he watches Americans die by the thousands, Trump remains incapable of showing empathy or leadership. He could have saved lives by sending more ventilators, but he didn’t. That’s true regardless of who Donald ‘I don’t take responsibility at all’ Trump tries to blame.”

During a White House Coronavirus Task Force press briefing this week, Adam Boehler, a former HHS official who is now CEO of the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation and has been tapped to help with the coronavirus response, said, “There’s been no American that has needed a ventilator that has not received one.”

Governor Cuomo himself admitted no one died over the lack of ventilators.

BRIAN STELTER CRAWLS OUT OF BED CRYING

The Responses Were Good:

KEITH ELLISON’S HEART IS BEING TORN OUT

Joy Reid calls Trump a faux confederate in this clip. They want to portray the president as a confederate racist since he’s encouraging protests. President Trump wants people to let governors know they want liberation because it’s beyond his purview.

  1. Tammy, tammy tell me true. Stop with the miss information. Cuomo didn’t even use 5000 ventilators. He gave new Jersey 500 ventilators. No one die from not having ventilators. Four years ago Cuomo was told to have 15000 ventilators on hand and choose not to. He spent the $$$$% on other things. This is why the people are calling you FAKE news.

  2. tAMMY DUCKPOOP? ….she;s not even quailfied to be changing bedpans in a convalescent hospital “Stupid is as stupid does” Why does all the poop end up as Dem congresspersons or Senators?

  3. Wow, mental illness is really rampant among these folks. They really need to seek help. Nancy Pelosi needs to be committed.

