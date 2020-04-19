Duckworth says Trump’s killing people, Stelter’s crawling into bed crying, Ellison’s heart’s ripped out

The socialist Democrats want to paint President Trump as a killer who mishandled the Wuhan Virus crisis. Tammy Duckworth just out and out fake-reported, Brian Stelter crawls into bed crying every night, and Keith Ellison’s heart is barely beating since the president is killing people.

THE DUCKWORTH LIE

Far-left Democrat Senator Tammy Duckworth, a possible running mate for Joe Biden, made a completely false statement about President Trump killing people by not supplying ventilators, which the governors should have ad. She was responding to Trump attacking New York Democrat Governor Andrew Cuomo on Friday.

Trump tweeted: “Cuomo ridiculously wanted ’40 thousand Ventilators’. We gave him a small fraction of that number, and it was plenty. State should have had them in stockpile!”

Duckworth responded, “As he watches Americans die by the thousands, Trump remains incapable of showing empathy or leadership. He could have saved lives by sending more ventilators, but he didn’t. That’s true regardless of who Donald ‘I don’t take responsibility at all’ Trump tries to blame.”

As he watches Americans die by the thousands, Trump remains incapable of showing empathy or leadership. He *could* have saved lives by sending more ventilators, but he didn’t. That’s true regardless of who Donald “I don’t take responsibility at all” Trump tries to blame. https://t.co/W9KGDXZk4d — Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) April 17, 2020

During a White House Coronavirus Task Force press briefing this week, Adam Boehler, a former HHS official who is now CEO of the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation and has been tapped to help with the coronavirus response, said, “There’s been no American that has needed a ventilator that has not received one.”

Governor Cuomo himself admitted no one died over the lack of ventilators.

Democrat Governor of New York: “Have we saved everyone? No. But have we lost anyone because we didn’t have a bed, or we didn’t have a ventilator, or we didn’t have health care staff? No. People we lost are the people we couldn’t save.”pic.twitter.com/eONgDhWFGi — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) April 14, 2020

BRIAN STELTER CRAWLS OUT OF BED CRYING

I crawled in bed and cried for our pre-pandemic lives. Tears that had been waiting a month to escape. I wanted to share because it feels freeing to do so. Now is not a time for faux-invincibility. Journos are living this, hating this, like everyone else. https://t.co/dIDujZZvQZ — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) April 18, 2020

The Responses Were Good:

I’m sorry this is happening to you. Maybe lay off the soy products. — Credulous Rube John Danneskjold (@JohnDanneskjold) April 19, 2020

You’ve been crawling and bed and crying every night since Trump won. Man Up — VK (@vjeannek) April 18, 2020

He must actually believe that doom and gloom BS he spews every day.

The federal & state governments better wake up and decide on setting us free bc pretty soon ‘We The People’ will decide for them. — Greg F. Liberty or Death #AlitaArmy 🚻only (@straytski) April 19, 2020

But you still wake up every morning ready to do battle for China and the DNC. Bravo, Brian. — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) April 18, 2020

KEITH ELLISON’S HEART IS BEING TORN OUT

Joy Reid calls Trump a faux confederate in this clip. They want to portray the president as a confederate racist since he’s encouraging protests. President Trump wants people to let governors know they want liberation because it’s beyond his purview.

“Literally” (takes out their beating heart and everything) https://t.co/ofF9DThsxj — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 18, 2020