Trump suggests our relationship with China’s going to change

OUR RELATIONSHIP WITH CHINA MIGHT CHANGE

President Trump suggested at a recent Wuhan Virus briefing.

“Our relationship with China was good until they did this. Look, we just made a trade deal with China to buy $250 billion a year our products, $40 to $50 billion from the farmers. Then all of a sudden you heard about this,” he told the press during a White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing.

The president was asked if he was angry with China.

“But it depends. Was it a mistake that got out of control? Or was it done deliberately? In either event, they should have let us go in.”

“We asked to go in very early and they would not let us in,” Trump said.

Trump appeared to refer to the origin of the virus and to the regime’s failure to be transparent.

DR. BIRX SLAMS CHINA’S LACK OF TRANSPARENCY

During the Task Force press briefing, one of the top doctors, Deborah Birx, debunked the Chinese regime’s data on the CCP virus outbreak.

Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House pandemic response coordinator who specializes in immunology, global health, and vaccine research, showed a slide with mortality rates for several countries.

The mortality rate for the United States and German at 11.24 and 5.25 respectively is at the lower end of the afflicted.

However, China’s reported mortality rate is ridiculously low at 0.33.

“I put China data there so you can see basically how unrealistic this could be,” Birx said.

She also said the U.S. was slow to react because of China’s withholding of a “significant amount of data.”

NO MORE BUSINESS AS USUAL

On Thursday, the UK foreign secretary and acting Prime Minister Dominic Raab said that Britain’s relationship with Beijing will no longer be “business as usual” after the COVID-19 pandemic is over.

“There absolutely needs to be a very, very deep dive after the event and review of the lessons, including of the outbreak of the virus,” Raab said at a press conference in London. “I don’t think we can flinch from that at all.”

When asked if there would be a “reckoning” with Beijing after the crisis ends, Raab, who is standing in for Prime Minister Boris Johnson as he recovers from the CCP virus, replied: “There’s no doubt we can’t have business as usual after this crisis, and we’ll have to ask the hard questions about how it came about and how it could have been stopped earlier.

Democrats and their media won’t like this. They stand with China and their virus, which might have been created in a lab, and who knows why.