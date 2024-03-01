Dueling Border Visits Were Disastrous for Biden

Biden was at the Brownsville border with impeached Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, while Donald Trump was greeted gratefully at Eagle Pass by Gov. Greg Abbott, Border Patrol Union President Brandon Judd, and several officials. Biden arranged his trip after Donald Trump announced his upcoming visit.

Confused and Fragile

A confused and frail Joe Biden waddled robotically along the beach in Brownsville where the action wasn’t. Biden created the crisis and spent his time on the border complaining that Republicans didn’t go for his horrendous solution – the border bill that made things worse.

He’s political 24/7 and doesn’t care at all about any Americans or any of these people coming illegally.

Biden looks very confused as he begins his highly choreographed visit — shuffling along a desolate stretch of the border with no illegal aliens in sight pic.twitter.com/cpyBNk6wLo — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 29, 2024

Biden points in the direction his handlers have instructed him to go and continues his border shuffle pic.twitter.com/LykI2AWD6G — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 29, 2024

Joe Biden’s entourage drove to the calmest area of the Brownsville border and was greeted by pro-Trump supporters. Bloomberg reporter Josh Wingrove shared the video.

Biden reached this (calm) part of the border by driving through a gate in a border wall here. Pro-Trump protesters gathered on the other side. pic.twitter.com/Eyuy2pj3ES — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) February 29, 2024

Everything these Democrats do is carefully choreographed. What if they wanted to make Biden look bad because they plan to switch him out at the convention?

Biden talked about the wildfires in western Texas, claiming they were caused by climate change, and insulted anyone who disagrees.

The Border Patrol agents standing behind him looked like hostages.

He thinks we’re stupid. This guy signed 91 orders to open the border. He’s a threat to democracy.

Biden claims that he needs legislation to get “emergency authority to temporarily shut down the border between ports of entry.” Fun fact: He can temporarily shut down ports of entry right now. pic.twitter.com/SY1TYaXa2Z — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) February 29, 2024

Dedicated to Laken Riley

Donald Trump was in Eagle Pass, where the greatest numbers of aliens are pouring in illegally.

Donald Trump made his trip about Laken Riley, brutally murdered allegedly by an illegal alien criminal let out on Biden’s parole.

He said he spoke with the parents of Laken Riley and devoted part of his speech to the tragic death of the young nursing student.

Trump said: “Biden will never say Laken Riley’s name, but we will say it, and we will remember it.”

Trump is at the border and just confirmed that he spoke to the parents of Laken Riley: “Biden will never say Laken Riley’s name but we will say it, and we will remember it.” pic.twitter.com/Sfki9j8wo8 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 29, 2024

There is no comparison between these two men. Brenden Dilley of Dilley Memes did a great job on this one.

The differences between these two men are dramatic! Joe looks sickly. President Trump looks ready to lead! pic.twitter.com/6V1cwPARA1 — Brenden Dilley (@WarlordDilley) February 29, 2024

Collin Rugg, part owner of Trending Politics News, shared his excellent comparison clip:

JUST IN: Biden travels to the Southern Border, where over 7 million migrants have crossed over illegally since he took office, and starts talking about the “Climate Crisis.” Donald Trump is talking about Laken Riley, a young woman who was killed last week by one of these… pic.twitter.com/F00iNZrpxL — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 29, 2024

