Dueling Border Visits Were Disastrous for Biden

M Dowling
42

Biden was at the Brownsville border with impeached Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, while Donald Trump was greeted gratefully at Eagle Pass by Gov. Greg Abbott, Border Patrol Union President Brandon Judd, and several officials. Biden arranged his trip after Donald Trump announced his upcoming visit.

Confused and Fragile

A confused and frail Joe Biden waddled robotically along the beach in Brownsville where the action wasn’t. Biden created the crisis and spent his time on the border complaining that Republicans didn’t go for his horrendous solution – the border bill that made things worse.

He’s political 24/7 and doesn’t care at all about any Americans or any of these people coming illegally.

Joe Biden’s entourage drove to the calmest area of the Brownsville border and was greeted by pro-Trump supporters. Bloomberg reporter Josh Wingrove shared the video.

Everything these Democrats do is carefully choreographed. What if they wanted to make Biden look bad because they plan to switch him out at the convention?

Biden talked about the wildfires in western Texas, claiming they were caused by climate change, and insulted anyone who disagrees.

The Border Patrol agents standing behind him looked like hostages.

He thinks we’re stupid. This guy signed 91 orders to open the border. He’s a threat to democracy.

Dedicated to Laken Riley

Donald Trump was in Eagle Pass, where the greatest numbers of aliens are pouring in illegally.

Donald Trump made his trip about Laken Riley, brutally murdered allegedly by an illegal alien criminal let out on Biden’s parole.

He said he spoke with the parents of Laken Riley and devoted part of his speech to the tragic death of the young nursing student.

Trump said: “Biden will never say Laken Riley’s name, but we will say it, and we will remember it.”

There is no comparison between these two men. Brenden Dilley of Dilley Memes did a great job on this one.

Collin Rugg, part owner of Trending Politics News, shared his excellent comparison clip:


George
George
How much have the drug cartels paid Biden to allow them to traffic in drugs and human misery?

Peter B. Prange
Peter B. Prange
The article illustrates the fact that Biden is not capable of being president. One would think that a person incompetent to stand trial, would automatically be disqualified from the presidency. Why has the cabinet not done it’s duty under the 25th amendment, unless they, too, are incompetent puppets.

Joe Biden is not the problem. He is just senile old man who is nothing. more than a human puppet. It is the controlling cadre of the Democrat Party. They play behind the scenes and use lackey’s top carry out their evil directives.
At this time is seems reasonable to assume that they control ad run the FBI, the CIA and many of the other parts of the intelligence/law enforcement sectors. There are so may corrupt anti-American members of the Democrat Party in congress, together with the traitorous RINO’s, it is hard to imagine how a president who is a true patriot could function.
Look at the what Trump accomplished in two years, and then how he was stymied by dishonest liars who controlled congress the second two years.

