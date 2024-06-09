“Dumb, Brain-Dead, Idiotic:” Caitlin Clark’s Olympics Shut Out

Update: Joe Hoft posted an article with the names and description of the selection committee. You should check it out. It looks like the decision could have been racist sprinkled with some jealousy, which was obvious from the beginning. This is a world class game and they are playing games like this.

There is an outcry over Caitlin Clark’s exclusion from the Olympic team while Brittney Griner was included. People see politics entering the Olympics, but I suggest politics entered the Olympics years ago. I wouldn’t be so concerned about Griner as the fact that Clark was left out.

Caitlin Clark has been excluded from the women’s Olympic team. Brittney Griner, who wouldn’t stand for the US National Anthem, made the team. Who else thinks this was intentional? pic.twitter.com/cHIR7YiHtg — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) June 8, 2024

Dave Portnoy is very unhappy.

He wants to know how dumb, Brain-dead, and Idiotic the people running this are. His biggest point is, who will watch the sport without Caitlin Clark, one of the most popular players in the world?

Dave said he’d rather see grass grow than watch this sport in the Olympics because Caitlin Clark isn’t in it.

Rant incoming. – leaving Caitlin Clark off the women’s Olympic team is the dumbest shit I’ve ever heard pic.twitter.com/RXg0XwFwtN — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) June 8, 2024

Clark has made more 3-pointers this season in the WNBA than any woman selected to the Olympic team.

Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark is expected to be left off the Team USA women’s basketball roster for the upcoming Summer Olympics in Paris, David Eickholt of 247Sports confirms.

USA Today’s Christine Brennan first reported shortly after midnight Saturday.

Clark became the college basketball all-time leading scorer earlier this year, and she is currently putting up some impressive numbers in the WNBA.

… Clark has also already put up two 30-point games — one of them being during the Fever’s 85-83 win over the Washington Mystics in which she reached a career-high seven 3-pointers. With that performance, Clark became the fastest rookie in WNBA history to record 200+ points and 50+ assists.

One of Clark’s nemeses, Aja Wilson, made it.

The community notes give a different picture.

Getting a spot on the U.S. Olympic basketball team is about merit [hmmm]. Given Caitlin Clark’s short time in the WBNA (5 games), she would likely be chosen. The shortest WBNA games played before getting an Olympic team sport was 26, by Breanna Stewart.

Another note claims several experts in women’s sports, including Jemele Hill and Sarah Spain (ESPN reporter), assert that Olympic roster spots are earned through consistent performance rather than popularity or social media presence. Caitlin Clark has only played five professional WBNA games.

Jemele Hill is one of the biggest racists in sports. That is the rap against Caitlin Clark – she’s white. She’s also heterosexual.

Are a racist and an ESPN reporter experts?

Related