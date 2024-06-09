Clown World: Ignoring Vandalism of Monuments

Three teenagers were arrested after a pride crosswalk was damaged in Spokane, Washington, last Wednesday. It was recently repainted after a liquid was poured on it, and someone set it on fire.

On Wednesday, three young people riding LIME scooters were seen riding over the mural more than once.

Social media users blasted the arrests, arguing the mural shouldn’t be painted on a roadway if authorities don’t want people to ride over it.

Pride mural in Spokane, WA faces repeated vandalism, including arson a few weeks ago, skid marks made by a 19-year-old teen and two minors, and further damage by young children on scooters while a news reporter is on the scene reporting on its repair. Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/OkBMfuDQ3n — AF Post (@AFpost) June 7, 2024

When scooter riders refused to stop, they cursed at the witnesses. One witness said the marks were intentional.

Officers observed widespread damage of black scuff marks. There were 14 black skidmarks, according to the media.

Rusian Turko, 19, and two minors would be charged with first-grade malicious mischief. First-degree malicious mischief is a gross misdemeanor punishable by a year in prison and a $5,000 fine.

Lime adjusted their scooters so that if anyone rides over the mural, they will stop automatically.

You can still burn an American flag freely, and nothing will happen to you. However, the political PRIDE statement on a public road is sacrosanct. If vandalism of politicized crosswalks is not OK, why are vandalizing monuments and abusing law enforcement A-OK if Democrats do it?

Nothing at all happened to the people for vandalizing monuments while a Park Ranger stood there having bottles and signs thrown at him.

Never forget that just days ago Democrats arrested 3 teenagers with felonies for making scooter marks on a street painted with a rainbow. These people, on the other hand, are given a free pass. h/t @politicalmath pic.twitter.com/hlJFaeDKNQ — @amuse (@amuse) June 9, 2024

