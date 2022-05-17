Dumbest Comment Yet From The View Ladies

The ladies of The View exposed themselves again as the dumbest, most ill-informed hosts on TV. Host Sunny Hostin claimed on The View today that “Democrats and Republicans are farther apart ideologically today than at any time in the past 50 years, and that ideological divide breaks down to the Republican party being an extremist party, and the Democratic Party actually … moving more to the center.”

In what place on God’s earth does this come close to reality?

Democrats are moving us toward communism, war, and economic devastation, leaving our borders open and having no regard for citizenship. Somehow, that means Republicans are extreme.

No one can believe that except the dumbest or most dishonest, or people who only act on emotions – hate and lies work. That is the segment of the population they are trying to reach.

The View really is the dumbest show on television https://t.co/TqLRt6aoTo — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) May 17, 2022

