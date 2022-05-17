Clinton Lawyer Duped FBI Into Probe of Anti-Trump Smears

The Michael Sussman trial opened today and prosecutors accused the Clinton campaign lawyer of duping the FBI [right, duped, but, okay] with the anti-Trump dirt as an October surprise in the 2016 presidential election.

They argued on Monday that Sussman planned to deceive the FBI officials in September 2016 when he gave a top official two white papers and two thumb drives with details of the debunked theory linking President Trump to Russia’s Alfa Bank.

THE CHARGE

Sussman is charged with lying to the feds in the first trial of Durham’s probe into Russia-gate. He did not reveal that he was representing the Clinton campaign and a tech executive when he turned over the so-called evidence of secret communication between the Trump Organization and Alfa Bank.

As it turns out, prosecutors say he billed the Clinton campaign for the meeting with the FBI (James Baker). They believe his goal was to instigate an FBI investigation of the alleged and now-debunked ties to Russia’s bank.

“The evidence will show the defendant’s lie was all part of a bigger plan. It was a plan to create an October surprise on the eve of a presidential election — a plan that used and manipulated the FBI,” prosecutor Shaw said in her opening statement at the trial in DC. “It was a plan that largely succeeded.”

Michael Bosworth, a defense attorney for Mr. Sussmann, said his client was a good citizen acting on a solid tip from Rodney Joffe, a cybersecurity expert.

THE DESIRE TO START AN FBI PROBE

Ms. Shaw stated that Mr. Sussmann was motivated by a desire to use the FBI to tilt the 2016 election in favor of Mrs. Clnton.

“We are here because the FBI is our institution. It should not be used as a political tool for anyone. Not Republicans. Not Democrats. Not anyone,” she told jurors.

“You will learn that Mr. Baker and the FBI opened a case and devoted FBI resources to the serious allegations,” Ms. Shaw said. “The server did not reflect a crime, nor was it a threat to national security.”

Defense attorneys also slammed the FBI’s Mr. Baker in their opening arguments, saying that Mr. Sussmann made it clear that he was the Clinton campaign’s lawyer when he presented the Alfa Bank allegations.

The evidence is available through filings and it’s very strong. Mr. Durham has the evidence but he also has a Clinton-AOC jury deciding it.

DON’T WORRY, NINA’S ON IT

Disinformation Czar Nina Jankowicz is so dishonest. No one asked her if the Russian disinformation is real – listen.

There is evidence linking Hillary Clinton’s campaign to the Russian collusion hoax. Nina Jankowicz doesn’t believe it. She was asked “what makes your view of disinformation more accurate than others?” pic.twitter.com/CsRhMk1njK — Maze (@mazemoore) May 16, 2022

