Durham probe expands into the intelligence community

United States prosecutor John Durham expanded his probe into the FBI’s counterintelligence investigation against President Trump this week. He added several members of the intelligence community to his investigative team.

The new members include agents from the FBI and Anthony Scarpelli, a Justice Department lawyer who has specialized in handling violent crimes for many years.

The virus isn’t slowing the Durham investigation, according to The Washington Examiner.

Attorney General William Barr said in an interview this week that Durham’s investigation into the origins of the Crossfire Hurricane operation and into the conduct of associated law enforcement officers and intelligence officials is proceeding on track. He doesn’t feel pressure to finish by the election or not release results on the eve of the election.

Barr indicated the probe is near completion.

President Trump shared a tweet on Monday, suggesting that indictments from the Justice Department could be released ‘this week.’

FBI Corruption: @jsolomonReports says indictments may be coming this week in the FBI's corrupt handling of the sham Russia collusion investigation.