Osama bin Laden wanted a Biden presidency

According to declassified documents originally revealed by The Washington Post in 2012 and rediscovered by Fox News editor Gregg Re, Osama bin Laden wanted the “totally unprepared” Vice President Joe Biden to become president. He was that sure a Biden presidency would lead the USA “into a crisis” if he killed Obama.

This came out of documents found in Osama’s lair in 2011 in Pakistan.

“In a letter, bin Laden wrote to a top Al-Qaeda official that he was instructing the Islamic terrorist organization to create two groups to watch for and to target U.S. aircraft visiting the region that could be carrying Obama or then-CIA Director David Petraeus,” Fox News reported.

Bin Laden made it very clear when instructing his fellow terrorists to not touch Biden. He wrote telling them “not to target visits by U.S. Vice President Biden.”

“The reason for concentrating on them is that Obama is the head of infidelity and killing him will automatically make Biden take over the presidency for the remainder of the term, as it is the norm over there,” Bin Laden explained. “Biden is totally unprepared for that post, which will lead the United States into a crisis.”

Bin Laden was a monster, but not stupid.

“Mr. President, my suggestion is, don’t go,” Biden claimed he told Obama about attacking the bin Laden compound. “We have to do two more things to see if he’s there.”

Good ole senile Joe. He didn’t want Soleimani touched either. He’s even more unprepared than he was in 2011.