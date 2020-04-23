Ilhan Omar is “Fed Up,” and her solution isn’t to put people to work

Rep. Ilhan Omar, a hard-left fanatic, is “fed up” and wants to use the virus crisis to further her Democratic Socialism [communism]. She just appealed to the unemployed in a tweet, telling them she’s “fed up.”

“We cannot sit idly by as unemployment claims and debt keep piling up,” she tweeted. Fear not, she and her authoritarian (progressives) colleagues have a solution. They “have introduced legislation that would bail out working people, and we can’t waste another moment letting it collect dust. Americans need relief right now.”

Apparently, she didn’t notice the trillions of dollars we don’t have that we just spent.

I am fed up. We cannot sit idly by as unemployment claims and debt keep piling up. Progressives have introduced legislation that would bail out working people, and we can’t waste another moment letting it collect dust. Americans need relief right now. https://t.co/7OZsMUiWGO — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) April 23, 2020

Omar claims she wants to bail out “working people”.

The way to do that is to put them back to work. Open up and liberate!

We just gave the unemployed $2400 per month on top of a $1200 stimulus, and we delayed foreclosures and other bills. Then there are the ‘loans’ to businesses that will be forgiven.

The bailout is huge and she is spreading disinformation.

For her, and so many of the Democrats, perhaps all, and the media, the suffering of Americans is an opportunity to push socialism. Socialism is criminal and it causes far worse suffering. Capitalism has given the most people the most freedom and wealth of any system ever conceived by mankind in history.

She wants universal income, no foreclosures and eviction, no deportations, no student debt, no business losses, and more bailout money. What she is asking for here is permanent socialist and communist solutions.

There isn’t enough money to meet this dingbat’s demands. Maybe if the former Marxist president didn’t add $10 trillion to the debt, we would be in better shape to do more.

Any relief package must: •Make cash assistance universal and monthly

•Halt foreclosures *and* evictions

•Freeze all deportations

•Cancel student debt

•Pay for small business losses

•Bail out workers, not corporations Here are some steps I have been taking to ensure this. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) March 22, 2020