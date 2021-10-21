Durham Released 81,000 Pages of What Should Be Damning Discovery

















Special counsel John Durham provided 81,000 pages of discovery to indicted Democratic lawyer Michael Sussmann in his criminal inquiry into the Russia investigation, court filings show.

Michael Sussman was indicted for FBI general counsel James Baker in September 2016. He claimed falsely he was acting on his own in the Alfa Bank conspiracy when, in fact, he was working for Tech Exec Rodney Joffe and Hillary Clinton’s campaign.

The most damning parts of the Sussmann indictment have to do with the planned and manipulated efforts by Sussmann, the Clinton Campaign, a tech executive (identified as Rodney Joffe), their team of partisan researchers, and Fusion GPS to smear the Trump Organization – and thus candidate Trump – as having a “purported secret channel of communications” with Alfa Bank (a Russian bank).

The Ties That Bind:

E-mails among the Tech Executive and the researchers stating how “it would be possible to “fill out a sales form on two websites, faking the other company’s email address in each form ,’ and thereby cause them ‘to appear to communicate with each other in DNS.’”

,’ and thereby cause them ‘to appear to communicate with each other in DNS.’” Internal doubts about the Trump Organization/Alfa Bank allegations: “we cannot technically make any claims that would fly public scrutiny.”

Concerns over disclosing how they came to their conclusions: “Do you realize that we will have to expose every trick in our bag to even make a very weak association?”

Importantly, there is a discussion of how they hid their doubts about their own work in order to present a more damning narrative for FBI review.

Durham points to their internal e-mails stating: the Alfa Bank allegations were a “red herring” that should be “ignored”; that the allegations would “not fly in eyes of public scrutiny.” That is a conspiracy.

On another point, significant groundwork had to be laid to prepare the Sussmann indictment. Durham has obtained, at a minimum:

E-mails records from the Tech Executive, the research group, and Sussmann. Perkins Coie billing records. Perkins Coie records (notes, etc.) relating to calls and meetings relating to Alfa Bank. Grand jury testimony and corresponding subpoenas for evidence.

WHAT DOES IT MEAN?

Before we get too excited, Merrick Garland has sent out signals to Durham — dog whistles — that he can’t proceed too far. Certainly, the settlement for admitted liar Andrew McCabe is a big signal. Then there is the sudden reappearance of Christopher Steele and the raiding of the homes of Oleg Deripaska.

However, Kash Patel argued on the Stew Peters show that the first indictment from Durham is laying out a broader explanation of corruption in efforts to funnel information to the FBI in 2016.

Patel said that Durham has “been at it for two years, two years and just change. I ran conspiracy fraud prosecutions that took me three, four, or five years to do. This is the biggest political scandal in the history of the United States of America, if not the world. So, when he issued subpoenas for more records against banks and law firms, there is no better evidence of fraud and conspiracy than the money, and that’s what he’s doing here.”

That is one way of looking at it, or this could be the dump of documents because it’s over. Then again, it’s 81,000 PAGES!

