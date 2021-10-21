Biden’s Executive Agencies Are on the Same Track as The Great Reset

















The Great Reset is a top-down reorganization of the world economy by a cabal of technocratic corporatists, led by the group around the Davos World Economic Forum– the so-called Great Reset or UN Agenda 2030. US President Biden and leaders in the Western World are using their agencies to put the Green Agenda forward. They see it as the center point of The New World Order.

THE BUILD BACK BETTER AGENDA

Build Back Better is the Green Agenda.

It is in effect now. We believe the pandemic was exaggerated in order to push the Green Agenda and The New World Order forward in the Western World.

Joe Biden, following Barack Obama’s example, has made every executive agency adopt climate change as their first priority and consider it in everything they do. That is exactly what is happening in Europe as the free world is swallowed up by an exaggerated science, anti-capitalists, and an elite who hope to rule the world.

THE WINNERS AND LOSERS OF FASCISM

The insane lockdowns have an economic purpose. For example, ESG investing — Environment, Social values, and Governance — rose from the ashes of the pandemic and lockdowns as a hot investment area.

It picks winners and losers in a subjective, controlled operation shifting where global capital flows. Under this type of investing, it flows into obedient and approved corporate stocks and bonds.

It advances the dystopian UN Agenda 2030 and the WEF Great Reset agenda. The development is one of the most dangerous and least understood shifts in at least the past century.

It’s About the WOKE Bankers

The UN’s “sustainable economy” agenda is being realized quietly by the very same global banks that created the financial crises in 2008. This time they are preparing the Klaus Schwab WEF Great Reset by steering hundreds of billions and soon trillions in investment to their hand-picked “woke” companies, and away from the “not woke” such as oil and gas companies or coal.

Biden and Democrat operatives like John Kerry, the climate czar, are maneuvering the US into it. Biden’s slogan is that of the World Economic Forum and The Great Reset – Build Back Better.

Destroying sovereignty with open borders, spreading our wealth and resources to the thugs of the world, locking down transportation, reducing its impact and reach, while only offering it to the obedient, vaccinated of the world are all part of the master strategy.

Biden’s nominee for currency wants all banks under the Federal Reserve to make it all that much easier to bring us under a global bank.

The global tax on corporations is part of the same manipulation of corporations.

What the bankers and giant investment funds like BlackRock have done is to create a new investment infrastructure that picks “winners” or “losers” for investment according to how serious that company is about ESG.

ESG investing – Environment, Social values, and Governance – goes by the corporation’s communism scores – diversity of management and employees, carbon footprint, support of UN agencies, and donations to groups like Black Lives Matter.

This is meant to shift us into an unaffordable and backward Green Agenda. Capitalism lifted the peasants out of poverty and gave the most people the greatest chance for success. This will make most of us peasants again in a feudal society.

Biden has been discouraging investment in fossil fuels and boosting support for investing in alternative energy. It’s all part of the one whole.

It’s Growing Quickly

The ESG investing has created a startling number of groups and partnerships to bring this along.

For example, in 2013, well before the coronavirus, the major Wall Street bank, Morgan Stanley, created its own Institute for Sustainable Investing. This was soon expanded in 2015 when Morgan Stanley joined the Steering Committee of the Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials (PCAF).

On their website, they make it clear they want global warming limited to 1.5 degrees Centigrade. That will throw the peasants back to the industrial era, but the elites will be fine.

The One Bank

Other banks are following suit and calling for one global bank to grow. They want to set up a carbon accounting system and pretend it’s a moral model.

The central bankers of the FSB nominated 31 people to form the TCFD. Chaired by billionaire Michael Bloomberg, it included in addition to BlackRock, JP MorganChase; Barclays Bank; HSBC; Swiss Re, the world’s second-largest reinsurance; China’s ICBC bank; Tata Steel, ENI oil, Dow Chemical, mining giant BHP and David Blood of Al Gore’s Generation Investment LLC.

The plan is working and the great scam of global warming has Europe turning to night trains. They say it will help them reach zero carbon emissions by 2050. How they do any of this without electricity is a mystery.

They are dropping planes.

Most of Germany’s environmental organizations want an immediate end to short-haul flights up to a certain distance. They say it helps the climate. It is based on the World Economic Forum prescription.

All of this lines up with The Green New Deal which is heavily represented in the $1.5T and $3.5T bills put forward by Biden and Sanders.

This isn’t simply communism or fascism. It’s a combination and it’s global. Biden’s cabal is destroying our identity and using The Green New Deal to bring all Executive Agencies in line with The Great Reset.

The WEF and The Great Reset

by Nazi-Like Klaus Schwab:

Klaus Schwab “The Great Reset” you’ll own nothing and you’ll be happy! Enjoy… pic.twitter.com/EdU5WFwIey — Michael Mancini (@RealMikeMancini) October 14, 2021

I‘d rather live in a forest with my wife and kids hunting our food than give a drop of my blood to a World Economic Forum backed digital passport for COVID. I wouldn’t use this dystopian globalist crap for a billion $. I’m a free man & I’ll die a free man.pic.twitter.com/QIGoCbdkbN — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 15, 2021

WEF plan to control the world. Here it is on their website. Covid has been the vehicle. Suggest you all take a look at the World Economic Forum website and see what they have been planning for years . pic.twitter.com/95kfaqUpBs — Show Me The Data (@trelisemcbain) October 20, 2021

These sensors can also be built into clothing and even send results to your smartphone. The mask of the future? Learn more here: https://t.co/GxhfMaoyWm pic.twitter.com/mWaFBzZBBl — World Economic Forum (@wef) October 21, 2021

T’ho diuen a la cara. The World Economic Forum. pic.twitter.com/g88qqFsyFx — Almogàver perico (@Almogaverperico) October 20, 2021

NEW – Klaus Schwab’s WEF has posted its latest dream for us all: “This is how our lives could soon look,” from “ghost kitchens” and “cloud markets” to ID humans by their heartbeats.pic.twitter.com/qHuPFVvAil — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) August 18, 2021

