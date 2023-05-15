Durham Report: The Coup to Take Down President Trump

John Durham issued his 306-page report this afternoon. The damning report stated that the DOJ and FBI failed to uphold “strict fidelity to the law.” However, no one’s accountable.

The report declares that the Trump-Russia Crossfire Hurricane report should never have been launched. The FBI had no verified intel when it opened the Russiagate probe.

This probe wasn’t merely against Donald Trump. It was against everyone who supported him and wanted to Make America Great Again. This also hurt our relations with our foreign adversary and humiliated the nation worldwide.

Read the Durham Report on this link.

The report was due in the spring of 2020, and here it is, three years later. The report was damning, but Durham did not recommend new charges or significant changes in handling politically charged investigations.

“Neither U.S. law enforcement nor the Intelligence Community appears to have possessed any actual evidence of collusion in their holdings at the commencement of the Crossfire Hurricane investigation,” Durham wrote in the report.

“Based on the review of Crossfire Hurricane and related intelligence activities, we concluded the Department and the FBI failed to uphold their important mission of strict fidelity to the law in connection with certain events and activities described in this report,” Durham wrote.

“The FBI personnel also repeatedly disregarded important requirements when they continued to seek renewals of that FISA surveillance while acknowledging — both then and in hindsight — that they did not genuinely believe there was probably cause to believe that the target was knowingly engaged in clandestine intelligence activities on behalf of foreign power.”

HILLARY CLINTON’S ROLE

The FBI was operating as a disinformation shop for the Clinton campaign,. The agency ignored its own rules. They blatantly and maliciously interfered in a presidential election.

“Our investigation also revealed that senior FBI personnel displayed a serious lack of analytical rigor towards the information that they received, especially information received from politically affiliated persons and entities. This information in part triggered and sustained Crossfire Hurricane and contributed to the subsequent need for Special Counsel Mueller’s investigation,” he wrote.

“In particular, there was significant reliance on investigative leads provided or funded (directly or indirectly) by Trump’s political opponents. The Department did not adequately examine or question these materials and the motivations of those providing them, even when at about the same time the Director of the FBI and others learned of significant and potentially contrary intelligence.”

CIA Director Brennan subsequently briefed President Obama and other senior national security officials on the intelligence, including the “alleged approval by Hillary Clinton on July 26, 2016, of a proposal from one of her foreign policy advisors to vilify Donald Trump by stirring up a scandal claiming interference by Russian security services.

THE DIRTY DOSSIER

As we know, the dossier claim that prostitutes peed on Trump’s bed was a complete fraud. The entire dirty dossier was a fraud.

The FBI had evidence the dossier was Russian disinformation and didn’t disclose the information to keep getting FISA warrants to spy on his campaign.

