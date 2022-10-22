The Framing of Donald J Trump

One of John Durham’s court filings states that Clinton campaign lawyers paid a tech company to “infiltrate” servers to set up Trump, linking him to Russia.

Donald Trump was very encouraged and made note of it at the rally today. He calls this the “crime of the century.”

“It looks like this is just the beginning, because, if you read the filing and have any understanding of what took place, and I called this a long time ago, you’re going to see a lot of other things happening, having to do with what, really, just is a continuation of the crime of the century,” Trump told Fox News. “This is such a big event, nobody’s seen anything like this.

“Who would think a thing like this is even possible?” Trump said. “Durham is also coming up with things far bigger than anybody thought possible—Nobody ever thought a thing like this would be even discussed, let alone an act like this committed.”

According to the special counsel’s filing, investigators found inauthentic “user-generated” data on devices, adding that the CIA said the data that purportedly showed links between the former president and Russian banks “was not technically plausible,” “did not withstand technical scrutiny,” “conflicted with [itself],” and was “user-created and not machine/tool generated.”

“…The Special Counsel’s Office has not reached a definitive conclusion in this regard.”

"Thanks to John Durham, we know definitively that James Comey, Andy McCabe, Peter Strzok, & all the others…lied to a federal court, lied to the American public, & intentionally did not do their jobs." Season finale w/ @JanJekielek 🔴 PREMIERE 8pm ET: https://t.co/RzsdewITnk pic.twitter.com/OI4JBsJNNn — Kash's Corner (@KashsCorner) October 21, 2022

