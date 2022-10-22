Our Gallant CDC Director Got COVID One Month After Her 5th Shot

Exactly one month after she celebrated getting her bivalent booster, the five times vaccinated CDC Director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, announced testing positive for COVID-19.

.@CDCDirector Rochelle Walensky visited a CVS Pharmacy today to get her bivalent COVID-19 booster. The bivalent vaccine provides added protection against COVID-19 and the Omicron variant and is available at CVS Pharmacy locations nationwide. https://t.co/wXDZYrmMyd pic.twitter.com/BQojEnRpl4 — CVS Health (@CVSHealth) September 22, 2022

Exactly one month to the day, she tested positive for COVID-19. One year ago she told the world that “vaccinated people do not carry the virus, don’t get sick.”

“It’s not just in the clinical trials but it’s also in real-world data.”

And that isn’t true.

What is true is that some studies suggest the boosters are weakening immunity. And what is also true is that they can’t come up with the current variant fast enough. They’re chasing it. Whether it’s five shots or ten, they probably won’t catch it. The flu shots never did.

And we have the little problem of adverse effects which doesn’t bother them in the least.

CDC director today: Just tested positive for Covid (5x vaxxed!!!) CDC Director a year ago: “Vaccinated people do not carry the virus and don't get sick” 🤡 pic.twitter.com/3lVAezIEHd — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) October 22, 2022

