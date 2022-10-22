Our Gallant CDC Director Got COVID One Month After Her 5th Shot

Dr. Walensky getting her fifth shot. So clever how she found a diverse pharmacist.

Exactly one month after she celebrated getting her bivalent booster, the five times vaccinated CDC Director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, announced testing positive for COVID-19.

Exactly one month to the day, she tested positive for COVID-19. One year ago she told the world that “vaccinated people do not carry the virus, don’t get sick.”

“It’s not just in the clinical trials but it’s also in real-world data.”

And that isn’t true.

What is true is that some studies suggest the boosters are weakening immunity. And what is also true is that they can’t come up with the current variant fast enough. They’re chasing it. Whether it’s five shots or ten, they probably won’t catch it. The flu shots never did.

And we have the little problem of adverse effects which doesn’t bother them in the least.


