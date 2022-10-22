NYC Private Schools Require Parents Swear Allegiance to Marxist CRT

The New York Post reported that at least five elite private schools in the city require parents to attend training in “anti-racism” and “diversity, equity and inclusion.” DEI is based on Marxist values and Critical Race Theory. They are requiring parents to swear allegiance to DEIA, a clearly anti-American ideology.

It’s Marxist, anti-American, and antil-white. It’s pathetic that they are forcing parent indoctrination. These parents want their children to go to the best schools and will apparently do anything.

One of the academies is Brearley School, an all-girls private school in Manhattan. The student application states that “parents are expected to attend two diversity, equity, inclusion and anti-racism (DEIA) workshops per school year.”

Parents are also expected to write 500-word essays swearing their allegiance to those values, and should their child be accepted into the elite school, parents must sign an oath pledging their support of those values.

This is far-left Wokeism.

“We expect teachers, staff members, students and parents to participate in anti-racist training and to pursue meaningful change through deliberate and measurable actions. These actions include identifying and eliminating policies, practices and beliefs that uphold racial inequality in our community,” the pledge reads.

This is a globalist communistic movement that is well-planned and a long time in the planning.

People have no idea how many politicians are tied to communism. Take Jamie Raskin for example, his parents were card-carrying communists.

Critical Race Theory is being taught in high schools.

This is a bombshell study: 93 percent of recent high school graduates report that they were taught at least one of the basic principles of critical race theory and radical gender theory. This ideology is in almost every public school in the nation.https://t.co/9cqzH2hViU pic.twitter.com/ApDAgcfeSt — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) October 20, 2022

