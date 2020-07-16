During a crimewave, de Blasio brags NYC is safer and better than ever

Mayor Bill de Blasio, whose real name is Warren Wilhelm, is delusional. Shootings are up 130% this year compared to this time last year and he’s blaming guns, the NYPD, and the President. He actually claimed for seven years, he has made the city safer and safer. He actually said that.

Watch:

It doesn’t stop there. At another address, he bragged that “we now have fewer people in our jails than any time since WWII and we are safer for it and better for it.” He apparently didn’t notice the crimewave.

DE BLASIO: “We now have fewer people in our jails than any time since WW2 and we are safer for it and better for it” pic.twitter.com/isOM3P8yZ4 — Sushi is an Appetizer Poso (@JackPosobiec) July 16, 2020

THIS IS DE BLASIO’S NEW YORK CITY

Flooding tunnels, nothing to see here:

The communist mayor is promoting a Marxist organization and claiming his so-called police reform is moving us forward:

It’s time to fulfill our commitment to progress and continue moving forward. https://t.co/FOhgDcq0RG — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) July 15, 2020

The only large gathering allowed is the march of the Marxists:

.@NYCMayor Bill de Blasio tells CNN that he is banning all large gatherings in New York City except for #BlackLivesMatter protests.

Churches and Synagogues can’t open but Marxist groups who riot, burn down, kill and destroy are A-OK….join mepic.twitter.com/nWr9wDkOeo — iammix 🔔 (@iammix24) July 16, 2020

In the ‘safer’ NYC, this man pushed over a lady, and the baby in the stroller in broad daylight then choked her and stabbed her several times:

I thought De Blasio just said NYC is safer now. https://t.co/EVV723US4z — EP (@Brescia69) July 16, 2020