During a crimewave, de Blasio brags NYC is safer and better than ever

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Mayor Bill de Blasio, whose real name is Warren Wilhelm, is delusional. Shootings are up 130% this year compared to this time last year and he’s blaming guns, the NYPD, and the President. He actually claimed for seven years, he has made the city safer and safer. He actually said that.

Watch:

It doesn’t stop there. At another address, he bragged that “we now have fewer people in our jails than any time since WWII and we are safer for it and better for it.” He apparently didn’t notice the crimewave.

THIS IS DE BLASIO’S NEW YORK CITY

Flooding tunnels, nothing to see here:

The communist mayor is promoting a Marxist organization and claiming his so-called police reform is moving us forward:

The only large gathering allowed is the march of the Marxists:

In the ‘safer’ NYC, this man pushed over a lady, and the baby in the stroller in broad daylight then choked her and stabbed her several times:

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply