Rudy Giuliani blasts anarchist DAs

Rudy Giuliani joined Maria Bartiromo on Sunday for a wide-ranging interview. At one point, he evoked a “WOW,” out of Maria when he ripped our new ‘communist DAs’ whose elections were funded in large part by George Soros. She might have been worried about the backlash when she said, ‘WOW.’ No one is allowed to criticize Soros.

Mr. Giuliani tore into the far-left DAs being elected throughout the country.

The former New York City mayor noted that Soros has been funding the elections of ‘communist DAs’ for five years and no one noticed. He added that the only reason he funded “anarchist DAs” is to disrupt the American government.

“I think we have a chance to revisit it…I think we fight them right down to the wire,” Giuliani said about the Soros DAs.

Bill O’Reilly said this week on his podcast that Soros is a communist. Interestingly, Mr. Soros is also a good friend to Democrats like the Clintons.

No one takes on Soros. It was courageous of Giuliani to take him on. He seems fearless. We need more people to do it.

Soro’s sons are now taking over the family businesses.

Watch: