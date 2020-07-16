3 women attack airline employees when their flight is delayed

Three women were angry their Spirit Airlines flight was delayed so they attacked the employees.

They threw “miscellaneous items, such as phones, shoes, full water bottles, metal boarding signs, and fast food,” according to Broward Sheriff’s Office arrest reports. The incident happened outside the gate of a flight to Philadelphia from Ft. Lauderdale.

So now the three dopes from Philadelphia didn’t catch any flight and sit in jail cells.

Tymaya Wright, 20, was charged with battery and petit theft for taking a Spirit employee’s phone and putting it in her backpack. Danaysha Dixon, 22, and Keira Ferguson, 21, were both arrested on battery charges.

Nice work ladies!

Watch: