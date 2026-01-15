Dutch Activist’s Travel Documents to the UK Were Revoked

This is insane. The UK revoked Eva Vlaardingerbroek’s travel documents. They don’t want her to come because her “presence in the UK is not considered to be conducive to the public good.” What they mean is it’s not productive for their burgeoning authoritarian state. If you doubted it until now, doubt no longer.

The Dutch conservative activist could apply for a visa, but they won’t let her appeal the ETA, so it isn’t likely they’d give her a visa. Usually, people in the EU and UK can travel freely from one country to another.

Eva is a good soul who does nothing but calmly tell the truth about these authoritarians silencing their people, exploiting them with a fake climate crisis ginned up by the Dictator’s club [UN]. The EU is suicidal, and she wants them to save themselves.

The EU has new travel requirements, ETIAS, and visa requirements. They plan to collect biometric data and keep it for 30 years. They’re up to no good and want control, including a global passport. Prime Minister Starmer wants digital IDs, and he could use the information to control his populace.

I’ve been banned from traveling to the UK. 🇬🇧 No reason given. No right to appeal. Zero due process. Just an email saying the UK government deems me “not conducive to the public good” – exactly three days after I criticized Keir Starmer. I guess my point that the UK is no… pic.twitter.com/JAcMMcjf1I — Eva Vlaardingerbroek (@EvaVlaar) January 14, 2026

This is what they don’t want their people to hear. It’s dangerous to tell the truth.