Students Are Taught We Live on Stolen Land & It’s Destroying US

Some American schools are teaching students Howard Zinn’s American history. It’s a bleak, negative view of America. Zinn was a communist. Were he still alive, he’d say we live on stolen land. Nothing was stolen. It was won.

The Natives were small in numbers and were mostly migratory. No one owned the land. They were warriors, not victims.

The pendulum of American history is swinging too far. People who teach the communist stolen land myth are pushing anti-American ideology.

Some community notes on the clip below insisted that we are on stolen land. What a sorry education they had.

The stolen land myth is a postmodernist perspective, one derivative of the moralistic interpretation of history. The ethics underlying the concept of “stolen land” did not exist when colonization took place. Borders were always drawn in blood.

The Indian tribes “stole” land from each other before the settlers came. It was the way of the world.

Throughout natural history, land could not be stolen, only lost. It was either conquered or defended.

We have a problem with revolutionary communists in every area of our lives pushing America hate. Americans need to start speaking out and contacting their representatives. Light a fire under them. Parents need to pay close attention to what their children are taught in school.