Dutch Protest & Riot over Tyrannical COV Mandates

Riots and protests broke out in The Netherlands after new tyrannical COVID mandates were issued. The Dutch are not the type of people to riot.
Government is about to mandate that only vaccinated people can live their lives and go to public venues. They are removing the testing exemption. The rulers are also reimposing many lockdown provisions for three weeks.
The rioting is absolutely wrong, but the protests are not. Videos shared on social media showed police cars ablaze and businesses ransacked. Police said that rioters started fires and threw fireworks at police officers.
However, the government tyranny is what is driving it.
The Guardian reported that cases are rising in Europe and in The Netherlands and claimed it’s the fault of the vaccinated.
Lockdowns don’t work so the authorities do more of them.
Reuters reported:
Unrest was reported in locations including Leeuwarden and Groningen in the north, the eastern town of Enschede and Tilburg in the south. In Enschede, where an emergency ordinance was issued, police used batons to try to disperse a crowd, according to video on social media. In Leeuwarden, police vans were pelted with rocks and black-clad groups chanted and set off flares.
Responding to the worst disturbances since a full lockdown led to widespread disorder and more than 500 arrests in January, police said five officers had been injured overnight Saturday and at least 64 people detained in three provinces, including dozens who threw fireworks and fences during a soccer match at Feyenoord Rotterdam’s stadium.
The latest unrest began on Friday night in Rotterdam, where police opened fire on a crowd that had swelled to hundreds during a protest that the city’s mayor said had turned into “an orgy of violence”.
The Prime Minister: They’re Only Violent Because They Are Unhappy
The Prime Minister, who is taking away the civil liberties of his voters, called the rioters “idiots” and said he will not tolerate it. We don’t condone violence either but he claims they are violent “just because they are unhappy.” That is dishonest. They’re protesting because their liberties are being taken away without their permission. Unfortunately, when people get out of control, they hurt the cause.
Watch:
‘I will never tolerate idiots who use violence,’ Prime Minister Mark Rutte said, after riots broke out in cities across the Netherlands for the third night in a row on Sunday over COVID-19 restrictions https://t.co/mYQ2PO13Rs pic.twitter.com/TaFEIUPXa4
— Reuters (@Reuters) November 22, 2021
The Left is building it back better everywhere, aren’t they? They’ve imposed the same lockdowns the CCP imposes, even though they destroy people financially and mentally.
THE RIOTS
BREAKING: Major protests and riots are underway in the Netherlands after implementation of new COVID restrictions that excludes the unvaccinated from public places. pic.twitter.com/QCbV0aNomM
— Keith (@kent_keith) November 20, 2021
🇳🇱 Netherlands – police fired live ammunition at a protester tonight in Rotterdam.
Protests against tyrannical Covid restrictions in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, escalated into riots. Gunfire can be heard in the streets. pic.twitter.com/pybPMXBObR
— FEIKO ⚖️ (@BeFree111177) November 20, 2021
Giant riots in Netherlands – the Dutch have reached their limit, you can only push the public so far, can see this becoming a common theme across the world, – enough is enough… pic.twitter.com/wZgEKH5JnO
— Erik Magnethi (@magnethi_erik) November 20, 2021
They are pissed #Netherlands #riots #lockdown pic.twitter.com/CcltxVR6q6
— Campari | Hold the line ⚔️ (@CampariWithSoda) November 19, 2021
Riots over covid restrictions in the Netherlandspic.twitter.com/Oy3zTnKyhI
— ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) November 22, 2021
Riots broke out in cities across the Netherlands, the third night in a row that police clashed with mobs of angry youths who set fires and threw rocks to protest COVID-19 restrictions https://t.co/3GyzqF6131 pic.twitter.com/6MZQV1QFe0
— Reuters (@Reuters) November 22, 2021
Surly belligerent rabble or go quietly to the camps.
Found a vid of a beautiful young blonde who took the jab and is now almost destroyed.
It was head shaking and jaw dropping as it showed her spirit nearly crushed by being nearly bed ridden with uncontrollable muscle spasms and movement.
Another one showed a despondet woman barely able to speak through the tears because the depopulation shot took out her father.
The evil Satanic slime will be dealt with or humanity is done.
The Global Elites are watching their Grand Vision of World Domination disappear. It’s been going on for many decades. The Tea Party was a set back, but the combination of BREXIT and the Election of President Trump as just too much. The release of SARS-Cov-2 was not an accident. The Chinese response was designed to make it look like the Black Plague. The Democrat Communist were given their marching orders as was much of the Western World – it was the Hail Mary Pass for the Globalist New World Order.
People are finally catching on. The People will regain control as they have in the Past, but this time the Globalist and their Oligarchy controlled Communist Ideas must be banished from the Earth. We can never allow Governments to be masters over The People. America must RESET the Constitution to the Ideals of out Founding Fathers that Government is to serve The People.
The Executive Branch, Bureaucrat Mandate must be banished from Government. Only elected Legislative Bodies can be allowed to make Law and they can’t Delegate that Power any Longer. Courts must be restricted to only the judgement of Law. All rulings which may change or create Law must go back to the Legislative Body for ratification.
If the Godless Communist Democrat Liberal Losers refuse to give up power, then it’s time for an Article 5 Convention. If they resist it will mean Civil War and ALL Godless Communist Democrat Liberal Losers in Power and the RINOs should be punished. Men institute Governments to serve them, not to be their masters. Traitor Joe has taken American Government Tyranny to new heights. Once we return America to it’s Pre-Covid Freedoms the rest of the world will follow.
It has been noted that the Police in the Netherlands fired upon citizens with live ammunition, hopefully the police in America aren’t that foolish. It will be seem as a Declaration of War by the Government on it’s Citizens. I don’t think Americans will stop a Civil War this time until all the Traitors are rounded up and punished. A Majority of Americans now know the 2020 Election was stolen and there is a Puppet Government in Power without a mandate from The People of any kind. People are realizing that the Government Mandated “shot” may be dangerous to long term health. People had their livelihoods taken away by Government. The Puppet Government in America has already gone too far! It will be stopped. The only question is how much more damage will it be allowed to do?