Hulk Actor Mourns the Loss of Creepy Pedophile JoJo

















Very far-Left Mark Ruffalo — the Hulk actor — criticized the American justice system as being racist, and devaluing the lives of not only blacks, but also those shot in self-defense by Kyle Rittenhouse. He mourns the loss of those heroes Anthony and JoJo.

He is explaining the purpose of the Rittenhouse trial here — to destroy self-defense, especially with a gun.

There is no communist cause Ruffalo doesn’t love and no pervert he won’t defend, but if you’ve heard him in ad-lib interviews, you know he’s dumb as dirt.

POOR JOJO THE CREEPY PEDOPHILE

In a series of tweets, he iterates the fake racial element in the Rittenhouse trial (there was none, zero, nada) and mourns the loss of Anthony and JoJo.

JoJo, who kept calling everyone “n-ers”, is the pedophile who sexually molested 11 boys, ages 9 to 11, and was convicted of raping five of them.

Isn’t it fascinating how Hollywood celebrities love to protect creepy pedophiles who destroy young lives? They’re still defending Roman Polanski.

Somewhere, there are 11 boys not mourning him.

