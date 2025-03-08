DYI EU Is Rattled Over the Possibility of the War Ending

War Is Peace Freedom Is Slavery Ignorance Is Strength

As Donald Trump meets resistance from the European Union to end the Ukraine-Russia war, Europeans desperately look for ways to go it alone. They don’t have armies that could possibly defend each nation. Regardless, they want the US to continue the war. War, World War, nuclear war aren’t threats. Peace is the threat.

They were rattled when Donald Trump, who is frustrated with them, said he might remove some US troops from Germany and move them to Hungary. Trump asks for two things. He wants them to help him end the war that killed nearly a million people, a war that cannot be won. President Trump also wants them to pay their fair share toward defense. The days of the US subsidizing their welfare state are over.

They don’t seem to want to do either.

Rearm Europe

All of that sent Brussels into a hysterical overreaction. They want to rearm Europe quickly by getting member states into deeper debt. If they try to go it alone, they will be overrun by Russia and Russia’s new friends in China.

The EU thinks it can defend itself and Ukraine. They will rearm.

We are coming out of this European Council determined. These are extraordinary times.

They call for extraordinary measures. With REARM Europe, we’ll equip our Union with the capabilities it needs to support Ukraine and defend itself ↓ https://t.co/4e1t39jryk — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) March 6, 2025

The EU is committed to the idea that war will keep them safe.

Today, we reaffirm our support for you, President @ZelenskyyUa, and a just, lasting peace for Ukraine. With our ReArm Europe plan, we will speed up delivery of the weapons and ammunition for Ukraine. We’re making our entire continent safer. pic.twitter.com/dKLMuIlBOQ — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) March 6, 2025

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk doesn’t want a confrontation with America. They – the EU – are a “global power,” and they can spend money and rearm, and it will all work out. They don’t have logic or reality on their side, and they don’t have a plan, but they are globalists who can spend money and buy arms.

Their basic plan is to alienate the US and their rivals and then rearm. They think the US is upending the world order as they push for endless war.

If they take on Russia alone, they could start World War 3. They seem to want to do it.

Pretty brutal quote from Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk: “Look how it sounds. 500 million Europeans are asking 300 million Americans to defend them against 140 million Russians.”pic.twitter.com/RRxXgEjhvV — John Hasson (@SonofHas) March 3, 2025

On Wednesday, French president Emmanuel Macron said he would talk with European allies about the possibility of using France’s nuclear deterrent to protect the continent in the wake of threats from Russia.

They all want nuclear weapons. One of Canada’s leaders, such as they are, Chrystia Freeland wants some of France’s nuclear weapons to aim at the US.

They are not only hysterical over the threat of peace, they can’t tell their enemies from their friends.

