Ukraine Intel: Russia Is Weak; Russia Will Take Eastern Europe

Ukraine – 9 August 2024: Russian invasion of Ukraine war-torn city destroyed car burn out. Russia war damage building destruction city war ruins city damage car. Terror attack, a bomb shell of a civilian

When the Ukraine-Russia war began, the US only relied on Ukrainian intelligence, which is dishonest at best. A friend sent an example of conflicting intelligence fed to the media.

In one article in Al Jazeerathe Russian army, navy, and air force are described as weak. Another article at The Economist, “What happens if Ukraine loses?” claims the US and Ukraine would be debilitated if Ukraine loses. That’s nonsense.

After describing how feeble Russia is, another piece claims Putin’s next targets are Poland, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, and Hungary. Ukraine’s intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov insists they are the next targets. He said, “They’re the bare minimum for creating an empire.”

Russia is very weak, yet they plan to take over Eastern Europe once Ukraine is defeated.  It’s illogical.

Just watch what they say and form your own opinions. Be wary of the propaganda.


