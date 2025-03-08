Sunny Calls for Violence and Death to Stop President Trump

Sunny Hostin called for violence and death to stop the America First agenda. She was spurred on after Donald Trump’s speech. She praised Democrat Representative Al Green who stormed out of President Trump’s speech before Congress. He interrupted the meeting, screaming wildly.

Congress, including 10 Democrats, censured Rep. Green.

Rep. Green later said he didn’t blame Congress for censuring him because he was wrong. Then later he seemed to be under the spell of the hard-core left and mentioned racism, which has been the buzz word ever since.

Race had nothing to do with anything.

The Democrat party is wholly in the hands of the hard-core left. Members don’t dare say or do a thing that doesn’t align with their views.

That became clear on The View when Sunny Hostin, whose husband faces allegations of medical insurance fraud, made false accusations about what Republicans intend to do. She also demonized the 10 Democrats who did the right thing and censored Al Green. The 10 Democrats come from blue states, which Behar found shocking.

What the Democrats did was unacceptable to Sunny. Sunny called for violence and wants them all to fight to the death. She is irresponsible and dangerous, but she does the bidding of the hard-core left. Sunny will say anything and do anything.

Here are her latest comments referencing the 10 Democrats and her desire to see Democrats fight and die to defeat Donald Trump, who won an election fair and square.

Behar: “But it didn’t unite them all, because 10 Democrats voted to censure Green. Do you want to do, you want to do a list of the 10? Do you want to hear their names? Yes, I do. Why go after them too?

Hostin: “Go after them because they don’t know how to fight and be part of an opposition party. Representative Green gave them the example. The Democrats are not meeting the moment. It is very clear that Medicaid is on the table; it is very clear that Social Security is on the table; it is very clear that people will die.”

She had no evidence to back up a thing she said.

Hostin: “The baby boomers generation, the baby boomers, the civil rights generation knew, they knew what they had to do. They were willing to fight and die, right? For their rights. This generation of Congress, they are not meeting the moment.

“This is an existential threat.”

Hostin and her bosses of the hard-core left are the threat.

Call for violence? The View’s Sunny Hostin says people need to “fight and die for their rights” like previous generations, and that Dems “are not meeting the moment” to oppose Trump.

She RAGES at the 10 Dems who voted to censure Rep. Al Green (D-TX) for disrupting Trump’s… pic.twitter.com/8ZP4FKlsjN — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) March 7, 2025

She is also a big time racist.

Sunny Hostin of The View is a racist, period pic.twitter.com/qggjEwPFtK — • ᗰISᑕᕼIᗴᖴ ™ • (@4Mischief) June 1, 2023

