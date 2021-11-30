Eagle County Pastor Faces $5,000 Fine, 18 Months in Prison Over Not Masking Kids

















Sherronna Bishop, who started an organization called America’s Mom and has a Facebook, interviewed Basalt Pastor Jim Tarr’s mind on Monday afternoon.

Pastor Tarr has never taken tax dollars but has to suffer the mandates.

Tarr was visibly emotional on-screen Monday, saying that he faces a $5,000 fine and 18 months in jail for the school’s failure to comply with the Eagle County Public Health order. The Pastor and his wife prayed over it and will deal with whatever consequences are doled out.

He gave Eagle County notice that the Christian school would be reopening while maintaining its policy of “family choice” — that is, students whose families wish them to wear a mask may do so, and those who do not, will not be required to do so.

He said that there is no safe place for them.

Sherronna Bishop said that very far-left Progressives have gone around buying up local newspapers.

“You may or may not be aware that actually very far-left progressives have systematically gone around to our local mountain towns and purchased up all the local papers,” Bishop said to Tarr. “They no longer have local ownership and so, therefore, they spin things however fits, whatever this crazy agenda is that they’re … putting on us in Colorado and in America.”

Watch:

