Eagle Pass and the New Americans

Randy Clark, former Border Patrol agent and author at Breitbart reported that Biden’s “Build Back Better” is working at an enormous cost! More processing centers, more buses procured, and larger NGO release shelters to move migrants into the U.S. quicker and with less fanfare.

Democrats are talking about immigration reform, which means amnesty.

Mr. Clark tweeted: “When a politician says “immigration reform,” it means amnesty. Plain and simple. The rest of the world knows this already. That’s why the most significant surges in illegal immigration surround the timeframe of any serious effort to reform immigration.

“Example, the previous annual record for illegal entries in 1986 that Biden broke three years in a row. The 1986 Immigration REFORM and control act was amnesty and it makes folks rush the border. Biden encouraging migrants to “surge the border” as a candidate works the same way too!”

Look at what goes on all day and night at one area of our border. They take a train and then walk 25 miles to the border in Eagle Pass. Why are our politicians doing nothing? The people coming in are mostly single men of military fighting age.

Mr. Clark said it is outpacing the Haitian migrant crisis in Del Rio in 2021. The large groups of 1100 to 1500 at a time are mostly males.

This was taken by a passing motorist in Mexico. The migrants have disembarked from a freight train and are marching the final 25 miles to the border in Eagle Pass. This is what your Border Patrol will be dealing with all day. A group this size will take 3-4 days to fully… pic.twitter.com/qu7mr5h8w1 — Randy Clark (@RandyClarkBBTX) September 27, 2023

The United States was such a nice country, but the figures out now say nearly 10 million unvetted anonymous people from all over the world have come in under Biden. Six million at the border, 1.5 million gotaways, and another 1.5 million sneaking in and not being caught.

This is a planned destruction to turn us into a one-party authoritarian state. Don’t doubt me on this.

Elon Musk is in Eagle Pass. He’s doing more than our so-called president.

BREAKING: Anger on the left after @elonmusk touched down in Eagle Pass with Republican @RepTonyGonzales to witness the migrant crisis firsthand. Some are asking why a billionaire who leads SpaceX, X, and Tesla should travel to the border to provide an update to the nation. @AOC… pic.twitter.com/eqNTxGjgUC — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) September 29, 2023

Related