America Is Represented by the Best and Brightest

Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett ranted at Thursday’s hearings about Joe Biden only being guilty of “loving his child unconditionally.” Biden’s 53-year-old child Hunter sold his father’s name to enrich the Biden family. Hunter even said his father demanded half his earnings from his influence peddling. Crockett didn’t mention any of that.

“I will tell you what the president has been guilty of. He has unfortunately been guilty of loving his child unconditionally, and that is the only evidence that they have brought forward.” “And honestly, I hope and pray that my parents love me half as much as he loves his child until they find some evidence we need to get back to the people’s work, which means keeping this government open so that people don’t go hungry in the streets of the United States.”

That’s what they’re going with. They will say there is no evidence, no matter how much evidence there is.

BREAKING – REACTION- SO SAD: Almost rapping, singing, Democratic Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (@JasmineForUS) says Biden has only been guilty of loving his child unconditionally and she hopes and prays her parents loved her half as much as he loves his child. SO SAD. WATCH pic.twitter.com/QvOzPAtQo0 — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) September 28, 2023

