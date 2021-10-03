Early Findings: Delta’s Looking Like a Pandemic of the VACCINATED

















“If the Project Salus findings are correct—and there are some limitations the authors acknowledge—a majority of those now infected by COVID-19 are vaccinated. This means that transmission may be primarily occurring by vaccinated individuals. A disturbing trend appears starting 3 to 4 months post-vaccine…”

An AI-powered DoD data analysis program named “Project Salus” shatters the official vaccine narrative and shows A.D.E. [Antibody Dependent Enhancement] accelerating in the fully vaccinated with each passing week.

The Dept. of Defense program named “Project Salus,” run in cooperation with the JAIC (Joint Artificial Intelligence Center), has analyzed data on 5.6 million Medicare beneficiaries aged 65 or older. Data were aggregated from Humetrix, a real-time data and analytics platform that tracks health care outcomes.

The alarming findings show that the vast majority of covid hospitalizations are occurring among fully-vaccinated individuals and that outcomes among the fully vaccinated are growing worse with each passing week. This appears to fit the pattern of so-called Antibody Dependent Enhancement, where the treatment intervention (mRNA vaccines) is worsening health outcomes and leading to excess hospitalizations and deaths.

‘Project Salus’ Study 5.6m Vaccinated Medicare Beneficiaries—Waning mRNA Vaccine Effectiveness Raises Questionshttps://t.co/h8xucefuNX — Robert W Malone, MD (@RWMaloneMD) October 3, 2021

Another study, soon to be published in The Lancet, concerns breakthrough infections among healthcare workers of a major infectious diseases hospital in Vietnam.

Their conclusion or interpretation: Breakthrough Delta variant infections are associated with high viral loads, prolonged PCR positivity, and low levels of vaccine-induced neutralizing antibodies, explaining the transmission between the vaccinated people. Physical distancing measures remain critical to reduce SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant transmission.

