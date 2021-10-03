Polish MPs protest for Australia’s human rights! It’s “MADNESS”

















Polish MPs protested for Australia’s human rights outside the Australian embassy. “The whole world sees what is happening in Australia. Australia has contracted Covid madness.”

As the spokesperson says in the clip, if we look at “North Korea we know how totalitarianism and communism can end.”

IT’S “RIGHT BEFORE OUR EYES.”

What’s “the difference between totalitarianism and the quasi version of democracy” we see in Australia,” he asks. Australia is not a democracy, he affirms.

“Australia’s police oppress, harass, and attack peaceful citizens by depriving them of their fundamental freedoms and civil liberties,” he continued. It’s “harder to call it anything other than madness…”

He reviewed some of the absurd rules and said, “this is how totalitarianism is born. In our eyes, these are not conspiracy theories.”

Polish MPs protest for Australia’s human rights outside the Australian embassy.

“The whole world sees what is happening in Australia. Australia has contracted Covid madness.” pic.twitter.com/QRUK2kMfsj — Weston A. Price Foundation, London Chapter (@WAPFLondon) October 2, 2021

BEWARE THE RECKONING

Americans, especially communist Democrats, might want to pay attention to what is happening in Australia. At some point, even locking up 600 people who mostly just ‘paraded’ in the Capitol won’t be enough to frighten justifiably angry people into submission. Leftists think they can continue to flood the country with anonymous people, many of whom are dangerous, steal our money, and destroy all our pillars of society, without any blowback.

There will be a reckoning and it won’t be pretty.

Meanwhile, keep your eyes on Australia.

Australia, currently under authoritarian rule, is mostly in total lockdown, unfortunately, with the majority of the population backing it. It hasn’t stopped the virus, but is it about the virus?

Australia continues to set new case highs nearly every day, so sure their lockdowns are completely and utterly failing to control COVID, but hey, at least the police are brutally enforcing mask wearing, so I’m sure any day now it’ll start working again pic.twitter.com/2m9Al6E4Yo — IM (@ianmSC) October 2, 2021

Australians are protesting daily. They now live in a police state, and many have had enough.

And no reporting of this in UK media???? When was the last time such protests occured in Australia? https://t.co/8G9IpTH2Mq — Edward Key (@EdwardJFKey) October 3, 2021

A teacher is hauled off and arrested for sitting outside, unmasked, during a silent protest against COVID lockdowns and vaccine mandates in Melbourne, Australia.pic.twitter.com/e8jkEj8JCn — Michael P Senger (@MichaelPSenger) October 2, 2021

