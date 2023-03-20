ECB Chief Lagarde Admits Digital Currency Is “All About Power and Control”

The Alexis Show pranked ECB Chief Christine Lagarde. She thought she was talking with Ukraine’s President Zelensky. The woman in charge of the Euro was easily tricked. She also made a stunning admission. Lagarde said the digital EU system would be used as a control mechanism. It’s “all about power and control of the EU citizens.”

Yikes! We’re next.

Clown World

“The Alexis show prank-called ECB Chief Christine Lagarde, who was once the chief of the IMF before she got into some legal problems. And she was convicted of some crimes in France, but no problem; just because you’re convicted of some crimes doesn’t mean you can’t make it all the way to the top of the European Central Bank.”

“So they interviewed Christine Lagarde, fake-interviewed Christine Lagarde, and this time they didn’t pretend to be Poroshenko. They pretended to be Zelensky. And Christine Lagarde, she believed that. This is the person that is in charge of the euro. She’s in charge of the euro, and she actually believed that she was talking to Volodymyr Zelensky.”

The political commentator, Alex Christoforou, joked in the clip below about the fake Zelensky asking her for a couple of billion euros to buy some homes in France.

What she revealed to fake Zelensky was stunning!

“She said that sanctions failed to lower the ruble because of Elvira Nabiullina …[of] the way that she handled the collective West sanctions.” She said that “Russia is doing just fine, so that was interesting to hear Lagarde praise the work of the head of the Central Bank of Russia, and then Lagarde admitted that the digital euro CBDCs, which are coming to the EU, which are going to have to come to the EU, she said they have to get the digital euro.”

It’s About Power and Control

“She said that it is all about power and control. The digital euro will be a control mechanism for EU citizens. She said that now as the EU, we are dependent on gas supplies from a very unfriendly country, and we need the digital euro to help us with that. And then she said that we have a threshold. The EU has a threshold of €1000 in Europe. If you cross it, you will find yourselves in the grey market. You risk being caught, fined, or sent to jail. But the digital euro will have limited control. She said that was the quote from some of the quotes from this prank call with Christine Lagarde.”

“Limited control with the digital euro. I don’t think so. In this interview, Lagarde talked about 3 to 400 euros being some sort of a threshold, and anything above that, anything spent above that will be monitored. And it’ll be monitored very, very easily with the digital euro.”

This is awesome, informative and entertaining all at once. She fell for it hook, line and sinker… Full video prank with European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde In a conversation with our «Zelensky», Ms. Lagarde complained that sanctions against Russia had failed,… https://t.co/hV0UL5wo7n pic.twitter.com/pmfaMTxejM — GraphicW (@GraphicW5) March 18, 2023

