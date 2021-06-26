Egads! Nikki Haley’s back to praising Trump



















Donald Trump is everything we teach our kids not to do in kindergarten. We have seen behavior over and over again that is just unacceptable. ~ Nikki Haley

Nikki Haley is trying to backtrack and pretend she never let Donald Trump down.

Haley praised Donald Trump during an evening appearance before the Iowa Republican Party’s Lincoln Dinner, a major party gathering in the all-important, first-in-the-nation caucus state.

That seems so opportunistic.

She is also very weak on borders and illegal immigration.

“Thank goodness for Donald Trump, or we never would have gotten Kamala Harris to the border,” Haley said.

Haley later hailed Trump’s approach to foreign policy, saying she “saw firsthand as ambassador to the United Nations that Donald Trump put America first” and telling a humorous story about Trump’s decision to label North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un “Little Rocket Man,” saying it showed how the former president had “a way of getting people.”

It was difficult supporting Trump during the ‘riot’ trauma, but that ability to stick to someone when times are tough is what separates the wheat from the chaff.

.@NikkiHaley on Trump in Jan:

“will be judged harshly by history”

“lost any sort of political viability” Haley now:

“thank goodness for Donald Trump” Nikki thinks we’re dumb…https://t.co/vY06Jgncp3 — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) June 25, 2021

Remember this?

Related

















