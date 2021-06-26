Donald Trump promises a big announcement soon, watch out FB & Twitter



















Trump will hold his Ohio rally this evening at 7 pm, and he has been giving a lot of interviews lately. All he needs is a social media site to compete with Facebook and Twitter.

During a Newsmax interview, he said he has a big announcement coming soon. We believe the big announcement concerns the social media site he’s preparing to launch.

Spokesman Jason Miller, who will soon leave for a new job, took to Twitter and announced, “New social media platform coming soon. DM me to have your handle reserved! I’ve already set aside @Crooked for you-know-who.”

The former president appeared via phone call with Newsmax’s Rob Finnerty and Ric Grenell on Friday and gave an ominous warning to big tech.

Mr. Grennell asked him if he thought it was time to break up Big Tech.

“Well, watch next week, because you will see me do something about Big Tech,” Trump said. “And people have wanted me to do it a long time.”

“And it won’t be too surprising,” he said. “They don’t love me to talk about it early. But watch what I do next week on Big Tech. I think you will find it very interesting.”

“Over the past four years, my administration delivered for Americans of all backgrounds like never before. Save America is about building on those accomplishments, supporting the brave conservatives who will define the future of the America First Movement, the future of our party, and the future of our beloved country. Save America is also about ensuring that we always keep America First, in our foreign and domestic policy. We take pride in our country, we teach the truth about our history, we celebrate our rich heritage and national traditions, and of course, we respect our great American Flag,” he said of the rally.

Perhaps he will announce it tonight or at one of his upcoming rallies or appearances with Bill O’Reilly.

TRUMP: A 2024 announcement coming “in the not too distant future.” pic.twitter.com/V7OrvmhdKK — Newsmax (@newsmax) June 26, 2021

Related

















