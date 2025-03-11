Egg Prices Down 30%, Lower Than Under Joe, Dems Silent

Egg prices are down $2 in a week. Gas prices and interest rates are also down. What will Democrats talk about now? They blamed Trump for the high egg prices but Joe Biden, or maybe it was President Autopen, ordered 166 million chickens killed. It was a stupid thing to do, and he left President Trump with the mess.

Listen to FangFang’s boyfriend just last week. Now, he is silent. So shocking. You’d think he would be so happy about the price of eggs going down.

Remember when Schumer ranted about it and blamed Trump a week after his inauguration?

President Trump announces egg prices, gasoline prices, and interest rates are down.

In answer to the question of what will Democrats talk about next, it’s Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid. They are back on that.


