Egg Prices Down 30%, Lower Than Under Joe, Dems Silent

Egg prices are down $2 in a week. Gas prices and interest rates are also down. What will Democrats talk about now? They blamed Trump for the high egg prices but Joe Biden, or maybe it was President Autopen, ordered 166 million chickens killed. It was a stupid thing to do, and he left President Trump with the mess.

Listen to FangFang’s boyfriend just last week. Now, he is silent. So shocking. You’d think he would be so happy about the price of eggs going down.

Egg prices are now down over 30% since their peak a week ago and are even lower than during Christmas under Joe Biden. Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) had breathlessly complained about egg prices. Now he and the Democrats are silent. pic.twitter.com/lJmrV3TkP3 — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) March 11, 2025

Remember when Schumer ranted about it and blamed Trump a week after his inauguration?

Senate Dem leader Chuck Schumer addresses the number one crisis for us kugel makers, schnitzel fryers, challah bakers and babaganush mashers: High egg prices pic.twitter.com/vzYhTv6i0a — Jacob N. Kornbluh (@jacobkornbluh) January 27, 2025

President Trump announces egg prices, gasoline prices, and interest rates are down.

In answer to the question of what will Democrats talk about next, it’s Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid. They are back on that.

Chuck Schumer just posted that Elon is a liar for claiming that Social Security and Medicare have lots of waste, fraud, and abuse. Chuck also says that any cuts in these programs by DOGE will reduce benefits. Have a listen to Chuck Schumer back in 2010. pic.twitter.com/pgYhogYFFI — MAZE (@mazemoore) March 11, 2025

