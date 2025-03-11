The Tunnel Act Passes with One Dissenter, Rashida Tlaib

The House just passed the Subterranean Border Defense Act in a 402 to 1 vote. The bill will crack down on underground tunnels used by cartels and traffickers at the border.

Cartels have spent years digging secret tunnels under the border to move drugs and people.

Rep. Rashida Talib (D) was the only member of Congress to vote No.

Rep. Eli Crane, R-Ariz sponsored the bill, but it enjoys bipartisan support thanks to its lone Democratic co-sponsor, Rep. Lou Correa, D-Calif.

No one seems to know why Tlaib voted against it.

It’s also backed by six other House Republicans, including Rep. Michael Guest, R-Miss., chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee’s subcommittee on border security.

The legislation would direct U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to submit an annual report to Congress about cartels’ use of tunnels and how U.S. law enforcement was looking to combat it.

Rashida is one of eight Democrats who signed a letter demanding the release of the terrorist sympathizer Mahmoud Khalil. She has friends who are terrorists so this isn’t a surprise.

Eight Democrats signed a letter demanding the release of pro-H*mas t*rr*rist Mahmoud Khalil. Expel these traitors from Congress and prosecute them for treason: Rashida Tlaib

Mark Pocan

Nydia M. Velázquez

Delia C. Ramirez

Ilhan Omar

Jasmine Crockett

Summer L. Lee

Ayanna Pressley pic.twitter.com/FBexKB6Igy — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) March 11, 2025

