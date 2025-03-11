The Tunnel Act Passes with One Dissenter, Rashida Tlaib

The House just passed the Subterranean Border Defense Act in a 402 to 1 vote. The bill will crack down on underground tunnels used by cartels and traffickers at the border.
Cartels have spent years digging secret tunnels under the border to move drugs and people.
Rep. Rashida Talib (D) was the only member of Congress to vote No.
Rep. Eli Crane, R-Ariz sponsored the bill, but it enjoys bipartisan support thanks to its lone Democratic co-sponsor, Rep. Lou Correa, D-Calif.
No one seems to know why Tlaib voted against it.
It’s also backed by six other House Republicans, including Rep. Michael Guest, R-Miss., chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee’s subcommittee on border security.
The legislation would direct U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to submit an annual report to Congress about cartels’ use of tunnels and how U.S. law enforcement was looking to combat it.
