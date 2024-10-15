ELECT HARRIS AND FUND OUR ENEMIES

by James M. Thunder

Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic Party’s nominee for president, has recently stated on national television, “The View,” Oct. 8, that she cannot think of a single thing that she would do differently than President Biden during his four years in office:

Would you have done something differently than President Biden during the past four years? Kamala Harris: There is not a thing that comes to mind in terms of–and I’ve been a part of, of, of most of his decisions that have had impact.

For Harris, there really is no “turning of the page” or a “new way forward.” Without hyperbole, and “no joke” (as Biden often says), she would have done, and will continue to do, the following actions that fund our enemies.

Harris Would Continue to Fund Mexican Cartels

On February 29, 2024, both former President Trump and President Biden visited the border. In a moment of honesty with the American public, President Biden stated at Brownsville, Texas, that human smugglers were receiving up to $8,000 per person for assistance in crossing the border illegally. (While this statement is recorded by C-Span (at 13:37), the White House has suppressed it by not including the President’s remarks on WhiteHouse.gov. In its place, that webpage has a Fact Sheet.

The statistics on the number of illegal immigrants since Biden took office in January 2021 vary. Office of Homeland Security Statistics show that, as of October 2023, there were 8.1 million, consisting of 5.8 million “apprehended” by, that is, processed by, the Border Patrol between ports of entry, 700,000 who came through ports of entry using a government app, and 1.6 million “got-aways.” (Lori Robertson, “Breaking Down the Immigration Figures,” Fact.Check.org, Feb. 27, 2024) While other reports state 10 million, 15 million, etc., for the entire length of time in office, for my purpose, I will adopt the government’s 8.1 million in the course of the first two and one-half years. The Harris-Biden administration is responsible for enriching the Mexican cartels by $8,000/person times 8.1 million people, or $64 billion.

Harris’ statement on Sept. 29 in Las Vegas that she would double the Department of Justice’s resources to prosecute cartels and reduce the flow of fentanyl would not affect the flow of money to cartels in the first instance. In the October 10 town hall in Las Vegas she reiterated her support of Senate bill 4361 the so-called bipartisan border reform bill which in fact would legitimize Harris’ open borders that violate current immigration law. Of course, she consistently refrains from addressing the bill on border security that the House passed, H.R. 2.

Of course, in the process of funding the Mexican cartels, she would also:

fund the Chinese exporters of fentanyl to Mexico;

fund the illegal transport of fentanyl into the United States (killing hundreds of thousands of Americans);

add to the “migrant crime;” add to the 662,000 convicted illegals in this country (ICE letter to Cong. Gonzales, 24, 2024;

add to the 300,000 unaccompanied minors who are lost to the bureaucrats (DHS Office of Inspector General Report, “U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Cannot Monitor All Unaccompanied Migrant Children Released from DHS and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ (HHS) Custody,” Aug. 19, 2024;

add to human trafficking; and

add to the got-aways who want to evade processing by the Border Patrol and don’t want to even pretend they have a claim to asylum.

Harris Would Continue to Fund Iran

(and Houthis, Hezbollah, Hamas, and crime gangs throughout the world)

According to a May 11, 2024, report by J.D. Sommers, appearing in the International Policy Digest, “The Funding of Iran: What Has the U.S. Received in Return?” the Harris-Biden administration:

eased sanctions, allowing Iran to accumulate $80 in illicit oil sales; Iran produces 3 million barrels daily compared to one-half million under Trump;

has never enforced Trump era sanctions on Iran’s steel industry, resulting in $9.9 billion more for Iran;

chose not to veto the transfer by the International Monetary Fund of $4.5 billion in special drawing rights to Iran;

unfroze $6 billion in Iranian oil revenue assets;

waived sanctions that allowed Iran access to up to $10 billion in electricity revenue held in escrow by Iraq.

(In the vice presidential debate of Oct. 2, J.D. Vance misspoke in characterizing all of the $110 billion as consisting of unfreezing of assets.)

In addition to funding the Houthis, Hezbollah and Hamas, Iran funds crime gangs throughout the world for assassinations, sabotage and more. (Sune Engel Rasmussen, “Tehran Uses Criminal Gangs in the West to Target Enemies,” Wall St. J., Oct. 11, 2024, p. A8.)

Harris Proudly Funded the Taliban

(and the terrorist groups with which it deals)

On August 31, 2021, President Biden delivered remarks on the “End of the War in Afghanistan” in which he declared the withdrawal an “extraordinary success.” On the third anniversary of the Kabul airport (Abbey Gate) terrorist bombing, Harris said Biden’s decision was “courageous and right.” (Editorial, “Kamala Harris on the Afghanistan Withdrawal,” WSJ, Aug. 26, 2024, Harris proudly relates that she was the “last person in the Situation Room” on the decision to withdraw. (Morning Call, Sept. 10, 2024 (relating her statement to CNN on April 25, 2021.) This extraordinary success, this courageous and right decision, included:

the deaths of 13 American servicemen and women, the deaths of over 170 Afghans, and more than 200 injured at Abbey Gate;

the deaths of Afghan interpreters and contractors (over 78,000 were left behind (Ass’n of Wartime Allies, “The Left Behind Afghans: One Year Later,” 15, 2022; ;

the abandonment on July 1 of Bagram Air Force Base over the objection of U.S. military personnel and without notice to the Afghan government; and

the abandonment of $7.1 billion of military equipment.

(“Willfull Blindness: An Assessment of the Biden-Haris Administration’s Withdrawal from Afghanistan and the Chaos That Followed,” House Foreign Affairs Committee Report, Sept. 2024, pp. 72-75, 210)

There is so much more to say about Kamala Harris. But this is enough for this author for one day.