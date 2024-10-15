The Memory-Holed Assassination & Murder of Implausible Deniability

Dr. Chris Martenson led a citizen’s investigation into the July 13 assassination attempt of Donald J. Trump, which also led to the murder of Corey Comperatore and the wounding of two other Trump supporters.

For hours, they couldn’t find this kid with a range finder “in a sea of 70 people at that time. The lines of sight weren’t covered.

Crooks climbed the roof, which was very visible to police and plainclothes, but they couldn’t find him. Some random guy found him with his scope.

There was no system to track a questionable person. One officer said it never occurred to him to get DJT off the stage.

They never protected Donald Trump.

Immediate Timeline

5:06: Shooter Thomas Crooks was seen walking around Building 6, the AGR (American Glass Research Company) building. It is the building he died on.

5:14: An ESU agent snapped two photos of Crooks on the roof, a man believed to be named Greg. He took the photos from the second floor of the Holding area overlooking Building 6. He allegedly shared the photos with law enforcement, possibly the Pennsylvania State Police.

5:51: Pennsylvania State Police notified the Secret Service of a suspicious person with a range finder. The range finder was later found in Crooks pocket.

5:52: Secret Service shares the information with a counter-sniper or counter-sniper team or teams and response agents on the ground.

This was 11 minutes before Donald J. Trump took the stage. No one thinks to delay DJT’s speech.

6:09: People on the ground spot crooks on the roof of Building 6 with a rifle and urgently alert police officers on the ground.

6:09-6:11:33: For 2 ½ minutes, police are walking around the base of the building, knowing there is an armed man on the roof.

An officer climbs to the roof and is shot at by Crooks.

Who knows if anyone is still at the Overwatch spot? Greg Smith looked at the shooter, who looked back at him.

6:11:33: The shots ring out.

From there, you can go to the clip below, where Martenson does his bullet analysis from five audio clips. He believes the first bullet nicked DJT’s ear. The next shot was .85 seconds later. The second shot comes 1.5 seconds after the first shot, so that’s just not giving the time between shots, but it’s just a running ordering of time, and then there’s a little bit of a break, and then came shots 4,5,6,7,8. Then, the 9th shot is heard clearly from citizens’s tapes. Shot 10 occurs at 15.794 seconds after the first one, all the sources agree and that’s the Secret Service sniper.

Martenson believes shot 9 is the missing shot.

Implausible Deniability

The sequence of events and the people involved lead to implausible deniability for most. Biden and Harris would be better protected. The AGR building was a 9 Iron away. One sniper team couldn’t see the stage at all, and the second sniper team could barely see.

The roof was slanted, it was too hot, and they didn’t have staff, so they left lines of sight undefended.

They never told DJT’s team what was happening so they could pull him off the stage.

For hours, they couldn’t find this kid “in a sea of 70 people,” and he was distinctive, being one of the few young people. Crooks climbed the roof, which was very visible to police and plainclothes, but they couldn’t find him. A random guy found him with his scope.

People saw him running across the roof at 6:08 and he didn’t shoot for three minutes. All those people were exposed along with DJT and his team. All the police miss him except one officer, a random officer who sees it on his cell, calls it in, and finds Crooks in two minutes. Even when people were pointing to Crooks, police didn’t see him.

There was no system in place to track a questionable person.

The FBI dismantled all the evidence and cleaned up the scene the next day. So convenient.

The story was held back and then wiped out. We reported on some details here and here.

The deep state can manipulate people with drugs and mind control, and we don’t know what they can do now.

Since then, reports say the two would-be assassins, Thomas Crooks and Ryan Routh, had nine cell phones between them, and, allegedly, the FBI can’t break into them.

There is an amazing lack of curiosity in the media.

A two-month-old audio analysis suggests other shooters: