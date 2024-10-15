Kamala Offers Black Men Cash & Dope for Their Votes

By
M DOWLING
-
0
19

Kamala Harris decided to stereotype Black men and offer them cash through several programs, and she will also make marijuana easier to get.

Harris plans to give them loans, but they are all forgivable.

She’s only offering to drug Black men for votes.

Great idea, Kamala. First, Barack tried to humiliate them into voting for her, and now she’s trying to buy them using a Black man trope. That’s all Black men want: cash and dope.

I smell desperation. They are pressing the panic button.

This rapper said Kamala is so bad that he is scared of her, and he’s sick of her trying to bully Black men into voting for her.

Russia! Russia! Russia! Harris wants Black men to believe Russians target them.


