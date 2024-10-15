Kamala Offers Black Men Cash & Dope for Their Votes

Kamala Harris decided to stereotype Black men and offer them cash through several programs, and she will also make marijuana easier to get.

Harris plans to give them loans, but they are all forgivable.

She’s only offering to drug Black men for votes.

Kamala Harris is now dangling $20k bribes for black men, sponsored by taxpayers pic.twitter.com/gieLthwsLC — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 15, 2024

Great idea, Kamala. First, Barack tried to humiliate them into voting for her, and now she’s trying to buy them using a Black man trope. That’s all Black men want: cash and dope.

I smell desperation. They are pressing the panic button.

Black men deserve a president who cares about making their lives better. pic.twitter.com/cUCdsvvYZ6 — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 15, 2024

This rapper said Kamala is so bad that he is scared of her, and he’s sick of her trying to bully Black men into voting for her.

Russia! Russia! Russia! Harris wants Black men to believe Russians target them.

Harris: “We know there is foreign interference, & I have to say … Don’t let them take your voice. B/c I was part of the Senate Intel Committee when we investigated Russia’s interference in 2016. Black folks were targeted with misinformation”pic.twitter.com/s1dfZKKEnl — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 14, 2024